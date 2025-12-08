WAMEA Announces MRO Canada 2026 Inaugural B2B MRO Trade Show

The Western Aircraft Maintenance Engineer’s Association (WAMEA) has launched Canda’s first national B2B trade show focusing on maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO).
MRO Canada 2026 is occurring at the Best Western Premier Calgary Plaza Hotel & Conference Centre March 3-5, 2026.
This three-day event is designed to promote business education, networking and technical collaboration among aviation professionals like:
- Third-party MROs
- Air operators
- OEMs
- Engineering organizations
- Parts and tooling suppliers
- Regulators
- AMEs
- Educators
- Workforce leaders
What will MRO Canada 2026 feature?
MRO Canada 2026 aims to function as a B2B marketplace for professionals in technical operations (tech ops). The event begins with a network reception and Sneak-a-Peek on March 3, with complimentary breakfast and lunch offered on March 4 and 5.
MRO Canada 2026 hosts a trade show floor that spans 16,000 square feet. Exhibitors include:
- AMOs
- DAOs
- MROs
- OEMs
- STC holders
- Aviation technology companies
- Engineering organizations
- Teardown services
- Tooling suppliers
Aside from the exhibitor floor, attendees can expect:
- Airworthiness updates
- CAR 573.06 eligible AME training
- Technical sessions
Events slated for March 4 include:
- Happy Hour from16:30-18:00
- Exhibitor-Air Operator Dinner at the hotel
Who’s attending?
MRO Canada 2026 expects to host aviation tech ops experts from across the globe, whether specializing in rotary wing, fixed wing or heavy-lift drones.
Anticipated attendees include:
- Air operators
- Tech Ops staff & leadership
- Aircraft owners, owner operators and lessors of aircraft AN
- AMEs (M1, M2, E, S)
- Technicians
- ACA / SCA staff
- DOMs
- PRMs
- QA and regulatory managers
- Line maintenance managers
- Heavy check, paint and cabin interior design and install
- Repair administrators
- Material & services buyers
- Supply chain and logistics staff
- Consultants
- DARs
- MD-Ms
- OEM representatives
- Training managers
- Engine managers
- Project managers
What special rates are available?
MRO Canada 2026 is co-located with the Western AME Conference. Due to this, general admission attendees can secure entry to both events with one single registration.
Additionally, MRO trade show-focused aircraft owners and air operators can secure an MRO-only pass at a discount for $50 CAD.
This discounted MRO trade show rate includes:
- Entry to the exhibitor floor showcasing 120 MRO exhibitors
- Access to evening reception on March 3
- Two full days of admission for meetings and exhibitor engagement
“MRO Canada is intended as a meeting ground between the people who operate Canada’s aircraft and the organizations that keep them airworthy,” says Kirk Watson, president of WAMEA.
Watson adds, “By making it very accessible for aircraft operators and owners of every type of aircraft out there, we ensure meaningful B2B conversations happen on the trade show floor.”
How to register
Interested parties can register online now for MRO Canada 2026.
There is also a special event hotel rate of $135 CAD per night plus tax when booking a stay at the conference venue. Additional hotels are located nearby.