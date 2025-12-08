WAMEA Announces MRO Canada 2026 Inaugural B2B MRO Trade Show

The Western Aircraft Maintenance Engineer’s Association (WAMEA) has launched Canda’s first national B2B trade show focusing on maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO).

MRO Canada 2026 is occurring at the Best Western Premier Calgary Plaza Hotel & Conference Centre March 3-5, 2026.

This three-day event is designed to promote business education, networking and technical collaboration among aviation professionals like:

Third-party MROs

Air operators

OEMs

Engineering organizations

Parts and tooling suppliers

Regulators

AMEs

Educators

Workforce leaders

What will MRO Canada 2026 feature?

MRO Canada 2026 aims to function as a B2B marketplace for professionals in technical operations (tech ops). The event begins with a network reception and Sneak-a-Peek on March 3, with complimentary breakfast and lunch offered on March 4 and 5.

MRO Canada 2026 hosts a trade show floor that spans 16,000 square feet. Exhibitors include:

AMOs

DAOs

MROs

OEMs

STC holders

Aviation technology companies

Engineering organizations

Teardown services

Tooling suppliers

Aside from the exhibitor floor, attendees can expect:

Airworthiness updates

CAR 573.06 eligible AME training

Technical sessions

Events slated for March 4 include:

Happy Hour from16:30-18:00

Exhibitor-Air Operator Dinner at the hotel

Who’s attending?

MRO Canada 2026 expects to host aviation tech ops experts from across the globe, whether specializing in rotary wing, fixed wing or heavy-lift drones.

Anticipated attendees include:

Air operators

Tech Ops staff & leadership

Aircraft owners, owner operators and lessors of aircraft AN

AMEs (M1, M2, E, S)

Technicians

ACA / SCA staff

DOMs

PRMs

QA and regulatory managers

Line maintenance managers

Heavy check, paint and cabin interior design and install

Repair administrators

Material & services buyers

Supply chain and logistics staff

Consultants

DARs

MD-Ms

OEM representatives

Training managers

Engine managers

Project managers

What special rates are available?

MRO Canada 2026 is co-located with the Western AME Conference. Due to this, general admission attendees can secure entry to both events with one single registration.

Additionally, MRO trade show-focused aircraft owners and air operators can secure an MRO-only pass at a discount for $50 CAD.

This discounted MRO trade show rate includes:

Entry to the exhibitor floor showcasing 120 MRO exhibitors

Access to evening reception on March 3

Two full days of admission for meetings and exhibitor engagement

“MRO Canada is intended as a meeting ground between the people who operate Canada’s aircraft and the organizations that keep them airworthy,” says Kirk Watson, president of WAMEA.

Watson adds, “By making it very accessible for aircraft operators and owners of every type of aircraft out there, we ensure meaningful B2B conversations happen on the trade show floor.”

How to register

Interested parties can register online now for MRO Canada 2026.

There is also a special event hotel rate of $135 CAD per night plus tax when booking a stay at the conference venue. Additional hotels are located nearby.