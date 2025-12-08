Boeing Acquires Spirit AeroSystems, Expands MRO and Spare Parts Capacity

Boeing has officially acquired SpiritAerosystems and all of the company’s Boeing-related commercial operations.

This includes producing fuselages for the Boeing 737 and commercially procuring fuselages for the KC-46 and P-8. It also encompasses major structure production for the following aircraft:

767

777

787 Dreamliner

The acquisition—previously announced in 2024—also achieves milestones like:

Extending Boeing’s global MRO services capacity

Bringing Boeing’s largest spare parts supplier in house

Growing Boeing’s rotable, lease and exchange portfolio with Spirit's aftermarket businesses

Spirit Defense will keep operating as an independent supplier and serving customers in the defense industry, acting as a non-integrated subsidiary of Boeing Defense, Space & Security with independent operations and governance. In this agreement, Boeing will provide support for financial reporting and enterprise functional and site support.

Boeing has also acquired part of Spirit AeroSystems' Belfast operations in Belfast. The facility in Belfast, Northern Ireland, will operate under the new name Short Brothers, a Boeing Company as an independent subsidiary.

Around 15,000 employees across five Spirit AeroSystems sites will also join Boeing as their sites integrate into Boeing’s operations. These sites include:

Commercial and aftermarket facility in Dallas, Texas

Commercial and aftermarket facility in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Commercial and aftermarket facility in Wichita, Kansas

Aerospace Innovation Center in Prestwick, Scotland

"This is a pivotal moment in Boeing's history and future success as we begin to integrate Spirit AeroSystems' commercial and aftermarket operations and establish Spirit Defense," said Kelly Ortberg, president and chief executive officer of The Boeing Company.

Ortberg continued, "As we welcome our new teammates and bring our two companies together, our focus is on maintaining stability so we can continue delivering high quality airplanes, differentiated services, and advanced defense capabilities for our customers and the industry."

"Kansas' aviation expertise reaches far beyond our borders," said Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, "We help manufacture the aircraft the world relies on.”

Governor Kelly added, “Boeing's acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems underscores the global significance of the work happening in our state and positions Kansas to continue shaping the future of aerospace innovation for decades to come."

"Wichita would not be the Air Capital of the World without the extraordinary engineers, designers and manufacturers who have invested in our aerospace industry and made Kansas their home," said U.S. Senator Jerry Moran, "Boeing's acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems will help build bridges between Seattle and Wichita and bring new opportunities to the Air Capital of the World.”

Moran continued, “I welcome Boeing back to Wichita and look forward to working with them to build a lasting relationship with the community and its workforce, as well as current and future suppliers, to continue building on the growth we have seen in recent years."

"Today's announcement is a great recognition of the world-class talent we have in Wichita," said U.S. Senator Roger Marshall.

Marshall added, "Our workers and the unions that represent them have kept America as the gold standard in aerospace, and they deserve to be at the center of any future investment. I'm grateful that this agreement further solidifies Wichita's prestige in the industry."

"Kansas has a rich aviation history, and our region continues to lead the way in designing, developing and manufacturing world-class aircraft that serve the world," noted U.S. Congressman Ron Estes.

"Boeing's acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems continues to build on the successes of a century of U.S. flight. As the flags change at the manufacturing facility in southeast Wichita, I will remain a steadfast advocate for the skilled workforce and communities that make up the Air Capital of the World," added Estes.