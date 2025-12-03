GE Aerospace Announces £19 Million Investment in Wales MRO Facility

GE Aerospace recently announced plans to invest £19 million in its Wales facility that specializes in maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) from 2026-2029.

Goals of this investment and facility upgrade include:

Improving operational efficiency

Modernizing critical infrastructure

Pursuing sustainability initiatives

Reducing energy consumption

Making new opportunities for renewable energy projects

This is the company’s largest investment at the Wales facility in more than 20 years, and it will involve enhancing more than 70,000 square feet of roof space. GE Aerospace will also upgrade areas of the facility like:

Insulation

Cladding

Glazing installations

As GE Aerospace is an anchor company in Wales, it contributes to economic growth, skills development and employment throughout the country. The Wales MRO facility currently employes more than 1,350 engineers and maintenance technicians.

GE Aerospace Wales also operates a renowned Apprenticeship Program, currently educating 43 apprentices, including support from Coleg y Cymoedd, a local further education provider.

Managing Director & Executive Plant Leader at GE Aerospace Wales Stephen Edwards said, “This investment reflects GE Aerospace’s commitment to operational excellence and sustainability.”

Edwards continued, “By modernizing our infrastructure, we are not only enhancing our capabilities but also creating opportunities to support the next generation of engines and renewable energy projects. This investment secures the future of global operations right here in Wales, the gateway to the European aerospace market.”

The Rt Hon Eluned Morgan MS, the First Minister of Wales, said, “I’m delighted that GE Aerospace has made this long-term commitment to its Nantgarw site and announced it at the Welsh Government’s Wales Investment Summit today.”

“The plant has been a central part of the economy of South Wales for years, providing high quality jobs for generations of Welsh workers," he added.

He continued, "This investment by GE Aerospace is a major vote of confidence in Wales and is great news for the local community, the local supply chain and especially the staff—not just the current workforce, but the workforce of the future.”

This strategic investment also contributes to GE Aerospace’s goal of enhancing operations, infrastructure and skills across Europe. This includes plans to invest $1 billion to upgrade its MRO facilities worldwide.