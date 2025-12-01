2025 Gillers-Demers International Influence Award Honors AJW Technique

AJW Technique has officially been announced as the winner of the International Influence Award at the Gilles-Demers Gala.

AJW Technique is a part of AJW Group, functioning as the company’s global MRO hub for component repair and overhaul. The organization stood out among 11 other finalists in consideration for the award.

In efforts to optimize operations over the past few years, AJW Group’s maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility has focused on efforts like:

Enhancing workflow

Increasing efficiency of manpower

Collaborating with suppliers and operators to improve strategic parts support

AJW Technique has also prioritized the implementation of digital tools in its shopfloor and product development operations. This has helped the MRO team improve delivery and customer experience, resulting in increased MRO capabilities across several aircraft types, such as:

Airbus A220

Airbus A320neo

Boeing 737 MAX

Boeing 787

Winning this award highlight’s AJW Technique’s commitment to supporting clients globally and contributing to Québec’s overarching missions, such as:

Competing with high-level aerospace organizations

Growing its reach in the aerospace industry

Attracting support from international investors

Aéro Montréal started the Gilles-Demers International Influence Award to honor subject matter experts (SMEs) who contribute to global aerospace leadership in the region. Focusing on the achievement of bringing awareness to innovations and milestones in Québec, the award celebrates excellence in:

Global presence

International partnerships

Export growth

The 2025 Gilles-Demers Gala was attended by audience members and featured guests, including:

Christine Fréchette: Québec’s Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy

Guy Nadeau: Vice President at Desjardins Entreprises

Announcing the award, Aéro Montréal commented, “The International Influence category recognizes companies that export their know-how, forge strategic international partnerships and make Québec shine on the world stage.”

The announcement continued, “AJW Technique occupies an important place on the global scene thanks to its MRO expertise, the quality of its operations and the trust placed in it by major international clients. Congratulations AJW Technique!”

President of AJW Technique Louis Philippe Mallette said, “It is with tremendous pride that AJW Technique accepts the honour of winning the Gilles Demers International Influence Award 2025.”

“This recognition is testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team at AJW Technique, and we are so proud to contribute to Québec’s global presence, influence, and continued growth on the world stage,” added Mallette.