Lufthansa Technik Defense Takes Boeing Contract for P-8A Poseidon Maintenance

Boeing recently signed a contract with Lufthansa Technik Defense to receive technical sustainment services for the German Navy’s fleet of P-8A Poseidon aircraft.

The P-8A Poseidon is a maritime patrol aircraft, and the German Navy currently operates eight, having received the first earlier in November, 2025.

The scope of the agreement covers most maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) activities, such as:

Aircraft maintenance

Engine support

Component supply

Operations management

Technical training

As Lufthansa Technik has experience working on the Boeing 737, which the P-8A Poseidon is designed after. This is the third P-8 agreement Lufthansa Technik has entered, with the other two being India and New Zealand.

Lufthansa Technik’s aircraft maintenance support for the German Navy will start concurrently with German P-84 operations. Many of the services will take place at the company’s Hamburg headquarters, including:

Line Maintenance Services: In-service checks

Base Maintenance Services: Heavy airframe and system checks

Lufthansa Technik will also offer parts sourcing support through its Aircraft Component Services department. This will enable the German Navy to use parts from Lufthansa Technik’s pool of commercial spare parts for the P-8 aircraft.

The Navy will also be able to directly replace aircraft components that can’t be used through open-loop exchanges with Lufthansa Technik. By doing so, Lufthansa Technik will increase operational readiness of the Poseidon fleet while reducing aircraft downtimes related to parts sourcing delays.

Lufthansa Technik will supply consumables and expendables as well, such as:

Fasteners

Bearings

Lubricants

Engine Condition Monitoring is another service Lufthansa Technik will offer, aiming to increase efficiency when working on-wing in uncertain environments. This process helps to:

Detect defects and faults early in the CFM56-7B power plants

Identify performance degradation

Prevent unscheduled removals and unneeded run-ups

“This new contract expands our military MRO portfolio to include its first weapon-bearing aircraft system and further strengthens its long-standing and trusted partnership with the German Armed Forces,” said Michael von Puttkamer, vice president special aircraft services & defense at Lufthansa Technik.

He continued, “The company plays a vital role in ensuring the operational readiness of this new weapon system and, in the spirit of Germany’s “Zeitenwende” [turning point] in security policy, contributes to the strengthening of national defense capabilities.”

“Over the decades, we have had thousands of Boeing 737s visit our hangars. Servicing nearly all of these subtypes has given us unrivalled expertise for this aircraft type, which we are more than happy to employ in the maintenance of the P-8A as its military derivative,” added Michael von Puttkamer.

“All the services we proudly provide to the service people of the German Navy are united in one common goal: to ensure the highest possible operational readiness for their most-modern flying asset, whose reliable services have become more important than ever,” he said.

More than 20 technicians from Lufthansa Technik and Lufthansa Technical Training have undergone multi-stage training on the baseline Boeing 737NG to prepare for work on the P-8A.

Lufthansa Technik also has acquired tooling and ground servicing equipment (GSE) for the German Navy, including towing tooling and aircraft stairs via hydraulic units. The MRO technicians have learned how to operate and periodically calibrate the tools and GSE, with a technical helpdesk in at Lufthansa Technik’s Technical Operation Center.