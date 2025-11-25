Pan Am Chooses Trax MRO Software to Modernize Operations

Pan Am recently publicized its decision to use the eMRO platform by Trax to modernize its maintenance operations.

Trax offers a variety of aviation maintenance and engineering software solutions that are paperless and use next-gen technology. The company’s eMRO platform provides a cloud hosting solution as well as a variety of eMobility applications.

Pan Am plans to use Trax’s eMRO maintenance management platform to manage efforts like:

Aircraft maintenance

Regulatory compliance

Operational planning

Inventory control

Mechanics, inspectors and flight crews at Pan Am will also be able to use Trax’s eMobility apps to transition tasks to be paperless.

The system’s cloud-based infrastructure will host both the eMRO platform and eMobility apps, offering capabilities such as:

Fast scalability

Easy updates

Global accessibility

“We are excited to be part of Pan Am’s resurgence and warmly welcome them to the Trax community,” said Rajan Bindra, Trax’s vice president of business development.

Bindra continued, “Trax’s eMRO and full suite of eMobility apps provide the real-time data access and automation needed to operate a connected and responsive modern maintenance operation.”

“We are very pleased to be working with Trax, which is the best-in-class maintenance management system software, to help us maintain our fleet of Airbus aircraft. Trax is a proven system that brings great benefits to us as a startup airline,” said Ed Wegel, Pan Am’s co-founder.