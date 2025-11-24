AAR CORP. Highlights 2025 Sustainability Report and Future-Forward Goals

AAR CORP has recently published the 2025 iteration of its Sustainability Report. The report showcases how the company is advancing its goals, including environmental, governance and social aspirations.

AAR’s 2025 Sustainability Report, available on the company’s Sustainability web page, highlights how the company’s goals are forward-thinking, considering the future of aviation. It was published in the same year as AAR’s 70th anniversary.

Acknowledging that the company will pursue sustainability goals in line with its policies and procedures and under the guidance of its Board of Directors, this year’s Sustainability Report discusses AAR’s approach to efforts like:

Aviation safety

Environmental safety

Occupational health and safety

Risk management

The report also includes specific examples, such as:

Environmental highlights across facilities

Reinforcement of sustainability in AAR’s supply chain

Development of its cyber practices during Fiscal Year 2025

“Each environmental, social, and governance initiative across our global Company is part of AAR’s broader commitment to understanding how we can have a positive impact on our constituents, including the communities in which we operate,” said Jessica A. Garascia of AAR.

Garascia serves AAR in roles like:

Senior Vice President

General Counsel

Chief Administrative Officer

Secretary

Garascia continued, “We are proud to tell the story of AAR’s efforts across Fiscal Year 2025 in our 2025 Sustainability Report.”

AAR CORP. offers aviation services to organizations such as: