E-Z LOK Uses New LOCTITE Equipment to Save Time and Money

E-Z LOK’s LOCTITE application machine has allowed the company to increase output by automating parts of the process and apply the coating more efficiently and cost effectively.

E-Z LOK manufactures and distributes threaded inserts for metal, wood and plastic.

LOCTITE serves several global markets by offering a wide range of adhesives in varying strengths and colors. This includes threadlocker, which helps threaded fasteners stay securely fixed.

Liquid threadlocker adhesives are applied between two mating threads to secure threaded fasteners, nuts and bolts into place. After application, they cure into a bond that remains strong, reducing the chances of loosening and ensuring the assemblies can maintain their clamp load. Threadlockers have other benefits as well, such as:

Reliable extended product life

Easy disassembly

Lower cost per unit

Ability to prevent galling and corrosion

High temperature resistance

Increased machine reliability

Reduced inventory cost

E-Z LOK has been using its LOCTITE machine since February 2024. The machine applies LOCTITE to the external threads of the Solid Wall inserts, which then cure in an oven. The adhesive coating holds the external threads of the insert in place within the host materials’ tapped hole. LOCTITE 204 activates during assembly, increasing the strength of the inserts’ torque.

This new process reduces E-Z LOK’s need to rely on outside processors.

The company decided to purchase the LOCTITE application machine for multiple reasons, such as:

Increasing control over lead times for coating parts

Reducing the cost of transporting heavy batches between processors

Increasing flexibility to run smaller batches

The payback period was estimated at 18-24 months.