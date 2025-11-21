StandardAero and Elevate MRO Sign New Partnership for Engine Overhaul

Elevate MRO has signed a new strategic partnership with StandardAero to offer increased engine support for business and commercial aviation operators.

The agreement expands Elevate MRO’s capabilities by allowing the company to perform comprehensive engine overhaul services.

The partnership prioritizes efficiency, safety and cost control by combining the resources of StandardAero and Elevate MRO, such as:

OEM-authorized support

Extensive expertise

Equipped facilities

“Our expansion into engine overhaul services marks a significant milestone for Elevate MRO,” said Jim Slack, president at Elevate MRO, “With this partnership, we are able to offer our clients trusted, high-quality engine maintenance solutions that ensure performance and reliability across a wide range of aircraft performance.”

The new service offering includes:

Detailed engine inspections

Component repairs

Parts replacement

Full-system testing

With advanced technical capabilities and OEM-approved processes, Elevate MRO also offers customers assurance of high quality standards and adherence to regulatory compliance, backed by its OEM-approved processes and advanced technical abilities.

Through this partnership, Elevate MRO asserts that clients can expect benefits from this partnership, such as: