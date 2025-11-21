Rolls-Royce and Emirates Sign MoU for Engine MRO on A380 Fleet

Rolls-Royce has added Emirates to its aftermarket services network after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the 2025 Dubai Airshow.

The MoU stipulates that from 2027, Emirates will complete maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) for Trent 900 engines used in its A380 aircraft fleet. Additionally, Emirates has extended its agreement with Rolls-Royce covering TotalCare service for its A380 aircraft into the 2040s.

To account for the first induction forecast from 2027, Emirates will construct and open a new facility, where the company will perform fan case repairs. Rolls-Royce will also continue module repair within the global network.

Emirates’ Head of Engineering and MRO Ahmed Safa said, “With Emirates’ plans to continue operating our Airbus A380 fleet into the 2040s, we wanted to secure our own engine maintenance capabilities. We are pleased to sign this agreement with Rolls-Royce which takes our partnership further.”

Safa continued, “We will be working closely with their team to bring the latest engine MRO capabilities into our facilities as part of our expansion of Emirates’ Engineering Maintenance Centre (EEMC). This is yet another value-added contribution to Dubai’s growing aerospace sector capabilities.”

Rolls-Royce Director - Commercial Aviation Aftermarket Operations Paul Keenan said, “Today’s announcement marks another milestone in our journey to significantly increase our global MRO capacity and capability by 2030.”

Keenan added, “Our global network combines a strong mix of Rolls-Royce owned facilities, joint ventures and strategic collaborations with industry partners. We are delighted to welcome Emirates to that mix ahead of the new facility opening in 2027.”

“The agreement will allow for additional capacity in the entire Rolls-Royce network and further reinforces our commitment to deliver both excellent products and services to our global customer base,” stated Keenan.