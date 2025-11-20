Vallair and Air Corsica Reaffirm Partnership with A320 Redelivery

Vallair has officially redelivered an Airbus A320 aircraft to Air Corsica on time after performing scheduled C-Checks.

This is the first of two Air Corsica A320 aircraft that Vallair is currently maintaining, which continues the ongoing partnership between the companies, strengthened by Vallair’s exceptional performance.

Vallair is an MRO support specialist that also provides aviation asset lifecycle support. The company provides Air Corsica with base maintenance solutions to ensure the airline’s fleet remains safe, operational and efficient.

CEO of Vallair MRO at its Montpellier, France, facility Gilles Fossecave stated, “We are proud to support Air Corsica’s fleet with high-quality maintenance services. Our partnership moves forward seamlessly as we now welcome the second aircraft for its planned heavy maintenance visit.”

Fossecave added, “Our team is inspired by the confidence that Air Corsica continues to place in us as we strive to be their trusted ‘go-to’ MRO provider whilst the airline expands its operations.”

Technical Director of Air Corsica Jean-Luc Moine said, “We know Vallair well and have extensive experience working with their helpful and friendly teams. We are completely satisfied with the quality of the work performed and with the punctuality of this first redelivery.”

The Corsican Assembly founded Air Corsica in 1989, establishing the island’s control of its own airspace. Air Corsica operates a primary Public Service mission on twelve existing routes between the four Corsican airports (Ajaccio, Bastia, Calvi and Figari) and Marseille, Nice and Paris-Orly.

Air Corsica currently serves 17 airports with 35, transporting 2.3 million passengers annually. Earlier in 2025, the airline announced plans to focus on expanding its routes to reach more Mediterranean tourist destinations. The airline operates a fleet of 14 airplanes, including: