King Aerospace Secures Maintenance Contract for FAA King Air Program

King Aerospace has announced a new contract with the United States government that covers depot-level maintenance services for the fleet of Beechcraft Model 300/360 King Air turboprop aircraft operated by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

King Aerospace provides maintenance support and aircraft modification services.

The company’s location in Addison, TX, will act as the main contractor, with King Aerospace Commercial Corporation (KACC) being the primary subcontractor. Additional FAA Part 145-certificated repair station partners in the area will also offer more flexibility to coordinate and perform services.

"This new opportunity is a strong endorsement of our expert operational management and dedicated maintenance programs, as well as our decades of experience with coordinating complex logistics and on-site repair needs,” said King Aerospace President Jarid King, “We look forward to providing years of exemplary service to our customer."

The contract includes services like:

AOG response

Scheduled and unscheduled maintenance

Phase inspections

King Aerospace also provides technical and engineering support for the FAA King Air fleet, which is based at Mike Monroney Aeronautical Center (MMAC) and operates from Will Rogers Airport (OKC) in Oklahoma City, OK.

"This milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to God, country and family," added Bob Blanchard, vice president of business development, "and to supporting America through dependable, mission-focused aviation excellence. We’re honored to continue serving those who keep our nation flying."

King Aerospace Business Development Manager Rob Burchett highlights the company's background in maintaining King Air aircraft, including the maintenance of the U.S. Army C-12 fleet over almost 10 years and more than 300 hours of flight per month.

Burchett says, "In bidding for this contract, we knew we offered the best value for our customer. We're close by, we're highly familiar with the aircraft and we look forward to making a positive difference for our customer.”

The FAA currently operates seventeen King Air Model 300 Super King Airs and expects to take on its first new King Air 360 in 2027. The agency implements King Air aircraft to verify and test instrument landing systems (ILS) and enroute navigational aids (NAVAIDS) across the United States.