Tyler Kleinsasser Named First Recipient of JSSI Aviation Innovation Grant

Jet Support Services Inc. (JSSI) and the IADA Foundation have announced Tyler Kleinsasser as the first recipient of the JSSI Aviation Innovation Grant.

Kleinsasser is a student at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.

JSSI serves the business aviation sector by providing maintenance support and financial tools.

The $5,000 grant honors entrepreneurship and innovation in college students who develop ideas applicable in business aviation. JSSI and the IADA Foundation debuted the program earlier in 2025 as a way to pursue creative innovation and support new professionals in aviation.

Kleinsasser was presented with the grant at the International Aircraft Dealers Association’s fall meeting, which was attended by industry leaders.

Discussing how the grant will allow him to keep developing his business model and connect with mentors to guide the project’s next phase, Kleinsasser said, “This opportunity allows me to take a concept that’s been on paper and start turning it into something that can help real aviation businesses.”

He continued, “My goal is to give smaller operators the same kind of performance and financial insights that larger companies already have access to. I’m incredibly grateful to JSSI and the IADA Foundation for believing in that vision.”

Kleinsasser’s winning concept provides new intelligence tools to aviation-centered businesses to help them improve operations and make informed, data-driven decisions.

His solution is a performance analytics platform designed for smaller aviation businesses, such as:

MROs

FBOs

Charter operators

“We love Tyler’s fresh approach and focus on practical innovation that supports the business aviation community,” said Neil Book, Chairman and CEO of JSSI, “This grant was designed to help facilitate innovation in our industry that will make a real difference for operators and ultimately the consumer.”

“The IADA Foundation is pleased to partner with JSSI in advancing our shared commitment to strengthening the business aviation industry through education, innovation, and professional development,” said Suzanne Meiners-Levy, IADA Foundation Chair.

Meiners-Levy continued, “This collaboration supports IADA’s ongoing initiatives to cultivate the next generation of skilled professionals who will uphold the integrity and expertise that define IADA’s network.”