ASI Global Signs MoU with Tata Projects to Build New Aircraft Maintenance Facilities in India

ASI Global Private Limited has announced the signing of a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Projects Limited (TPL).

The MoU stipulates that the two companies will work together to develop and build new aircraft maintenance facilities across India, also allowing them to review and improve facility requirements in the region.

Tata Projects is known throughout India for its work in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC). Aircraft Support Industries, a sister company of ASI, provides solutions for aviation infrastructure.

This new partnership will allow the two organizations to respond to growing local demand for aircraft maintenance hangars. They will also support infrastructure from businesses like:

Third-party MROs

Business aircraft operators

Defense sector

Commercial airlines

ASI’s CEO Mark Langbein commented, “We are immensely proud to be a part of this exciting relationship with Tata Projects, one of the largest and most respected companies in India, and together we can offer clients looking to build aircraft maintenance facilities a truly unparalleled service.”

Langbein continued, “Our extensive experience in aircraft hangar design and construction and our engineering capabilities, coupled with Tata Projects proven track record in delivering substantial and complex infrastructure projects throughout India, we provide a very compelling case to the market.”

“Add to this Tata’s in house steel fabrication capability we are truly offering a one stop solution with support from the ground up,” added Langbein.

Vinayak Pai, MD & CEO, Tata Projects Ltd said, “We are delighted to formalize our collaboration with ASI Global. This partnership marks an important step in delivering world-class, state of the art MRO facilities for India’s rapidly growing aviation sector.”

Pai continued, “By combining Tata Projects’ integrated EPC expertise with ASI Global’s specialist engineering strengths, we will offer clients a true one-stop solution—delivering MRO infrastructure as ready-to-operate assets. Together, we are setting new benchmarks in innovative design, reliability, quality, and on-time delivery, while supporting the growth of India’s aviation ecosystem.”