Collins Aerospace by RTX Strengthens Maintenance Agreement with Emirates

Collins Aerospace has announced the expansion of a long-term MRO agreement covering the main landing gears on Emirates’s A380 fleet.

The amended agreement adds an improved support program that will increase overhaul service availability and provide landing gear overhauls.

The agreement also stipulates that Collins Aerospace will keep performing scheduled overhaul and training maintenance technicians from Emirates. This aims to ensure that maintenance staff at Emirates can complete on-site maintenance at the Dubai Emirates Engineering facility.

"Collins Aerospace is committed to delivering value-added support to our customers. With this MRO extension, we’re empowering Emirates with greater autonomy and scheduling flexibility, enabling them to exceed operational demands and enhance aircraft availability,” said Matt Maurer, vice president and general manager of Landing Systems at Collins Aerospace.

Collins Aerospace has been providing landing gear solutions to airlines for decades, including innovations in landing gear products. Collins Aerospace is an RTX business.