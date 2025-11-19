AAR Designated as 2026 Military Friendly Employer and Military Friendly Spouse Employer

AAR CORP. was recently awarded the 2026 Military Friendly Gold Employer designation and Military Friendly Spouse Employer designation.

Military Friendly evaluates public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey to determine the winners of these awards, with more than 1,200 organizations taking part this year.

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY and the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the military recruitment community collaborated to develop the criteria, methodology and weightings for choosing the winners.

The judges determined final ratings by combining an organization’s survey score with an assessment of its ability to meet thresholds for:

Recruitment

New hire retention

Employee turnover

Promotion and advancement of veterans and military employees

“AAR is honored to be known as a Military Friendly® Gold Employer and Military Friendly Spouse Employer,” said John M. Holmes, AAR’s chairman, president and CEO, “Approximately 20% of AAR’s U.S.-based team members are veterans. We honor their service and value the contributions they bring to our Company culture and our government customers.”

“Organizations earning the Military Friendly Employer designation have wholeheartedly invested in comprehensive and impactful initiatives that bring about positive, life-changing results for our valued service members, dedicated military spouses, and esteemed veterans within their ranks, said Kayla Lopez, senior director of partnerships at Military Friendly.”

Lopez continued, “We salute these exemplary employers who raise the bar and understand that hiring military personnel is not merely an act of goodwill but a testament to a standard that truly embodies sound business wisdom. Their commitment to integrating military personnel into their workforce not only reflects their compassion but also underscores their business acumen.”

AAR will be featured with the other 2026 Military Friendly Employers in the Winter issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and on Military Friendly's website.