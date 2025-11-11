King Aerospace Hires Former Boeing Executive J.D. Detwiler as VP Strategy

King Aerospace has announced that James “J.D.” Detwiler is the company’s new vice president of strategy.

King Aerospace provides maintenance support and aircraft modification services to customers worldwide, serving civilians as well as military and government clients.

"J.D. is a long-time acquaintance who brings a wealth of knowledge of both the VIP and Military sectors,” said King Aerospace President Jarid King.

King added, “He's a true people person, well-connected in our industry, and his professional business development background and strong work ethic will absolutely help bring KA to the next level. If nothing else, he'll put a smile on everyone's face."

For 16 years prior to his hiring at King Aerospace, Detwiler worked for Boeing in roles such as:

President of Boeing Business Jets

Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the Mobility, Surveillance & Bomber Division of Boeing Defense, Space & Security

Director, Global Sales & Marketing for P-8 and Maritime Programs within the Mobility, Surveillance & Engagement Division of Boeing’s defense operation

Before Boeing, Detwiler worked as a civilian contractor to Headquarters, U.S. Pacific Command. In this role, he focused on relations between the U.S. and Australia as part of the Training and Exercises Directorate.

Detwiler also served in the U.S. Navy for 11 years a Naval Flight Officer. He accumulated more than 3,000 flight hours while operating the P-3C Orion in three different squadrons.

Additionally, he served as an operator—and eventually, Mission Commander –with Special Projects Patrol Squadron TWO (VPU-2). To increase operational effectiveness of the P-3 and the P-8 surveillance platforms, Detwiler also worked with PMA-290/E and OPNAV N24.

“I am blessed and honored to have J.D.’s support for our mission of service to God, Country and Family, as we lay the groundwork for the future of this company and its impact on future generations,” said King Aerospace Founder and Chairman Jerry Allan King-Echeverria, who also extended his gratitude to J.D.’s wife Keri.

“Thank you for sharing J.D. with us as he spends time away from home,” he added, “This is an intense business that demands a high level of commitment, and we all depend upon the support of our spouses and their belief in our mission.”

"King Aerospace enjoys a well-deserved reputation among both their Boeing Business Jet (BBJ) and government customers, built upon a solid moral and ethical foundation for service," said Detwiler, "I'm pleased to be a part of this amazing team and I look forward to leveraging my industry experience to refine our outreach and expand that customer base in exciting directions."