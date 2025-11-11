Valerie Stockdale of AAR Repurposes Scrap Airplane Parts as Artwork

AAR CORP. is showcasing the work of Senior Tool Room Clerk Valerie Stockdale, who has been repurposing scrap parts from her work at AAR’s Airframe MRO into creative artwork in Miami.

For example, Valerie makes recognition plaques from engine blades for retiring team members to show gratitude creatively.

Stockdale has been working for AAR since 1993 and has also been creating art for a long time. By using scrapped aviation parts from her workplace as elements of artwork, Stockdale brings creativity to her surroundings while incorporating nods to her career and workplace.

In AAR’s Airframe MRO, Stockdale has displayed industrial art pieces like:

Lamps

Mirrors

Picture frames

Podiums

“Valerie’s art fills our facility with character and history, becoming a conversation piece for visitors and a daily reminder for team members that each day they have an opportunity to enhance AAR, whether through reimagining a process or even repurposing a scrap part,” says Brian Loomer, general manager of AAR’s Airframe MRO facilities in Miami, Windsor and Trois-Rivieres.

Loomer continues, “We are grateful for Valerie’s contributions throughout her career, including sharing her artistic gift. Valerie’s Rosie the Riveter piece made from a cockpit window frame has been particularly inspirational, especially during our Girls in Aviation Day events.”

While Stockdale typically creates her art outside of work, she frequently takes advice and encouragement from co-workers whenever she designs pieces at the Airframe MRO.

“I am proud my artwork helps others become excited about aviation and am appreciative to AAR for putting my creations on display,” says Stockdale.

She adds, “When I got started, I never imagined that a podium I created would be used during visits from our CEO and the mayor. I feel so lucky to have built a career with such a special company.”

Stockdale’s pieces are also featured at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Miami and Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport.