BriskHeat Debuts ACR 4 Hot Bonder for Composite Repair and Curing

BriskHeat has launched the ACR 4 Hot Bonder, designed for out-of-autoclave composite debulking and curing and adhesive bonding.
This next-generation hot bonder is the company’s most advanced offering in its category.
The ACR 4 Hot Bonder is designed for use in hangars, lab environments and in the field. It offers benefits like:
- Intuitive operation
- Enhanced control
- Greater versatility
The tool’s versatility is especially useful for processing composite materials, such as:
- Adhesives
- Prepegs
- Resins
Key features of BriskHeat’s new ACR 4 Hot Bonder include:
- Advanced software platform with unlimited recipe customization and synchronized multi-zone curing
- Built-in blanket resistance testing
- Dual-zone operation with built-in electric vacuum pumps and venturis
- Integrated high-speed printer
- Power larger heaters with up to 30 amps per zone
- Removable thermocouple boxes with 10 sensors per zone for streamlined setup
- 10.1” HD touchscreen interface for better visibility and graphics
“The mobility of the TC blocks on the ACR 4 is a game-changer,” said Michael Landon, technical sales at AeroWindTech, “This is one of the most impactful improvements we’ve seen, and we’re excited to see how our customers leverage its capabilities.”
“The ACR 4 builds on the proven reliability of the ACR 3 with enhanced durability, intuitive controls and advanced vacuum technology,” said Senior Vice President of Engineering and Semiconductor OEM at BriskHeat Nick McNamara, “It’s designed to perform in the most demanding environments and deliver faster, more secure and more efficient bonding.”