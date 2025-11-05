BriskHeat Debuts ACR 4 Hot Bonder for Composite Repair and Curing

BriskHeat has launched the ACR 4 Hot Bonder, designed for out-of-autoclave composite debulking and curing and adhesive bonding.

This next-generation hot bonder is the company’s most advanced offering in its category.

The ACR 4 Hot Bonder is designed for use in hangars, lab environments and in the field. It offers benefits like:

Intuitive operation

Enhanced control

Greater versatility

The tool’s versatility is especially useful for processing composite materials, such as:

Adhesives

Prepegs

Resins

Key features of BriskHeat’s new ACR 4 Hot Bonder include:

Advanced software platform with unlimited recipe customization and synchronized multi-zone curing

Built-in blanket resistance testing

Dual-zone operation with built-in electric vacuum pumps and venturis

Integrated high-speed printer

Power larger heaters with up to 30 amps per zone

Removable thermocouple boxes with 10 sensors per zone for streamlined setup

10.1” HD touchscreen interface for better visibility and graphics

“The mobility of the TC blocks on the ACR 4 is a game-changer,” said Michael Landon, technical sales at AeroWindTech, “This is one of the most impactful improvements we’ve seen, and we’re excited to see how our customers leverage its capabilities.”

“The ACR 4 builds on the proven reliability of the ACR 3 with enhanced durability, intuitive controls and advanced vacuum technology,” said Senior Vice President of Engineering and Semiconductor OEM at BriskHeat Nick McNamara, “It’s designed to perform in the most demanding environments and deliver faster, more secure and more efficient bonding.”