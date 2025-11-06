GMF and StandardAero Partner to Provide Maintenance for CFM56-7B

StandardAero and Indonesian MRO service provider GMF have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) centered on performing on-wing support services for operators in Indonesia and nations throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

The agreement will cover services for engine platforms like the CFM International CFM56-7B.

The CFM56-7B is used for the Boeing 737NG family, with nearly 270 engines in service in Indonesia and 4,250 across Asia-Pacific. From its Canada and USA engine overhaul facilities, StandardAero services CFM56-7B engines for operators throughout Asia-Pacific.

StandardAero serves more than 40 service providers and operators in Indonesia by providing engine MRO services. The company also operates a turboprop engine overhaul facility in Seletar, Singapore.

“StandardAero is delighted to team-up with GMF in order to offer an unsurpassed range of engine services to operators in Indonesia and beyond,” said Airline Sales Director – APAC for StandardAero Mario Romano.

Romano continued, “Harnessing the capabilities of both companies will enable us to set new standards in terms of turnaround times, delivered quality and cost-effectiveness, for both existing customers and new clients.”

“This collaboration with StandardAero reinforces GMF’s position as a leading MRO provider in the region by expanding on-wing support services across Asia-Pacific,” stated GMF’s CEO Andi Fahrurrozi, “By combining StandardAero’s reliable expertise with GMF’s integrated capabilities, the partnership delivers more efficient and customer-focused solutions.”

Fahrurrozi added, “Beyond today’s collaboration, it also paves the way for GMF to strengthen its presence in engine maintenance and create lasting value for the aviation industry.”

StandardAero offers MRO services to CFM56-7B operators across the globe, operating a location in Winnipeg since 2010 and a newer location in Dallas, Texas, at DFW International Airport.

StandardAero provides additional CFM56 services, including:

Component repair and overhaul capabilities

Engine health monitoring (EHM) data analysis services

Engine, module and used serviceable material (USM) asset management support

GMF has more than 70 years of experience providing MRO services in the commercial and military sectors in Indonesia. The company offers services like:

Aircraft component services

AOG support

Power services

CFM International is a joint company between Safran Aircraft Engines and GE Aerospace that was founded in 1974. The company is a leading global supplier of aircraft engines for commercial aircraft, and it produces the LEAP and CFM56 families.