Inaugural GTF MRO Network Awards Presented by Pratt & Whitney

RTX's Pratt & Whitney recently presented the first ever iteration of the GTF MRO Network Awards, celebrating exceptional work done by engine centers within the network.

The GTF MRO Network is made up of leading MROs, including 21 shops across four continents, plus additional sites with quick-turn capability. The network is part of Pratt & Whitney’s EngineWise Solutions, which offer value-adding aftermarket services to engine operators.

The award recipients were:

Operational Excellence Award Winner: MTU Maintenance Hannover

Collaborative Excellence Award Winner: Pratt & Whitney Eagle Services Asia (ESA)

RTX’s Q3 earnings reported that MRO output for the PW1100G-JM engine is up 21% year-to-date and is expected to reach about 30% for the full year. The record number of engine overhauls completed in 2025 is largely due to increased material flow, such as structural castings and isothermal forgings.

“The strength of the GTF MRO network underpins the long-term success of the GTF program and is a critical priority for Pratt & Whitney,” said Rob Griffiths, senior vice president of Commercial Engines Operations at Pratt & Whitney.

Griffiths continued, “With a strong and aligned network, we continue to expand capacity, drive operational excellence and maintain close collaboration, positioning Pratt & Whitney to deliver on its commitments today and into the next century.”

In 2025, MTU Maintenance Hannover saw achievements like:

Reducing average turnaround time on heavy engine overhauls by 25%

Maintaining a consistently high-quality signature

Recording zero quality escapes during 2025

In 2015, MTU Maintenance Hannover joined the GTF MRO network to provide maintenance services for the PW1100G-JM engine. MTU also provides PW1100G-JM MRO at MTU Maintenance Zhuhai in China, and MRO services for the entire GTF engine family at EME Aero, its joint venture with Lufthansa Technik.

“MTU has played key roles in the design, manufacturing and maintenance of the GTF engine, the most fuel-efficient choice for today's single aisle aircraft,” said Jaap Beijer, executive vice president MRO Operations, MTU Aero Engines.

Beijer added, “Receiving this GTF MRO Network Award is a testament to MTU Maintenance’s technical expertise and unwavering commitment to the GTF engine program and our customers.”

Pratt & Whitney’s Eagle Services Asia (ESA) has been educating engine centers throughout the GTF MRO network by sharing process and tooling expertise. ESA hosted site visits to highlight automation systems like Alfred, a robot that has halved assembly time for PW1100G-JM high-pressure compressor rotors.

The ESA team helped several shops acquire similar automation systems to improve aspects of their operations like:

Safety

Cost

Efficiency

A joint venture between SIA Engineering Company and Pratt & Whitney, ESA has been a member of the GTF MRO network since 2019.

“Eagle Services Asia has a track record of deploying transformative technology—such as robotics, automation and machine learning—to boost efficiency, enhance product quality, and create a safer, smarter operator experience,” said Shangari Meleschi, vice president, Asia Pacific and Türkiye Aftermarket Operations, Pratt & Whitney.

Meleschi continued, “Our culture of shared learning drives continuous improvement and innovation.”