Milwaukee Tool Debuts Next-Generation Ratchets for Industrial Applications

Milwaukee Tool has introduced its brand-new line of M12 FUEL Ratchets.

These cordless ratchets are available in the following sizes:

1/4 inch

3/8 inch

1/2 inch

The new M12 FUEL Ratchets offer exceptional torque and speed, making them ideal or industrial applications like breaking away fasteners. They use Milwaukee’s POWERSTATE Brushless outer rotor motor and provide:

550 RPM and 45 ft-lbs of max torque on the 1/4-inch model

300 RPM and 80 ft-lbs on the 1/2-inch model

Designed for full body access, the next-generation M12 FUEL Ratchets have a compact body and head, with the smallest head size in the industry. The tools are also lightweight, at 1.5 to 1.7lbs.

While maintaining cordless productivity, these ratchets help technicians reach fasteners in confined environments.

The M12 FUEL Ratchets can be used all day, as they have an ergonomic contoured grip that reduces fatigue during extended service work. A modular trigger cap kit lets users customize their grip point.

As a new offering, technicians can also choose between button or paddle-style trigger caps. Each ratchet comes with the button trigger cap installed and one extra paddle available to install per user's fit and grip preference.

Technicians can also add an optional M12 FUEL Ratchet Modular Trigger Cap Kit with five trigger caps, four buttons and one paddle.

Other key features of these ratchets include:

Targeted LED work light

Battery isolation system

Optimized raised forward/reverse shuttle

Protective boot options

For enhanced access in tight spaces, technicians can choose from Low Profile Anvil Assembly options