STS Line Maintenance Extends Global Reach With UAEAC Approval

STS Line Maintenance has recently announced the receipt of a new certification from the Unidad Administrativa Especial de Aeronáutica Civil (UAEAC) of Colombia under Certificate No. 251.

This certification designates STS Line Maintenance as an Authorized Approved Maintenance Organization (AMO) and reinforces the company’s commitments to principles like:

Quality

Global safety, quality

Technical excellence

As an international MRO, STS Line Maintenance can now perform maintenance on aircraft registered in Colombia or operated commercially by Colombian carriers under this credential.

To prepare for the certification, there was a rigorous evaluation of operations at STS Line Maintenance, including:

Organizational structure

Quality assurance systems

Maintenance procedures

“This certification represents more than compliance. It reflects the dedication and expertise of our entire team,” said Gary Pratt, senior vice president and general manager of STS Line Maintenance.

Pratt added, “Every approval we earn builds on our reputation for quality and reinforces the trust our customers place in us to keep their fleets operating safely and efficiently.”

STS Line Maintenance already has certifications from:

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA)

Transport Canada Civil Aviation (TCCA)

Civil Aviation Authority of the Cayman Islands (CAACI)

The new certification expands the company’s capability and global reach while also showcasing its adherence to several regulatory frameworks and influence in international aviation maintenance.

STS Line Maintenance is a part of STS Aviation Group.