GE Aerospace and the WZL-2 Sign Memorandum of Understanding for F110 MRO Support

GE Aerospace has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Military Aviation Works (Wojskowe Zakłady Lotnicze or WZL-2) in Warsaw.

The MOU stipulates that GE Aerospace will find ways to enhance the maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services capabilities and depot level maintenance for the F110-GE-129 engine that powers Boeing’s F-15EX fighter jet for Military Aviation Works.

The MOU was signed at a ceremony in Warsaw by:

Sean Keith, GE Aerospace F110 Product Director

Jakub Gazda, Chief Executive Officer, WZL-2

Zbigniew Matuszczak, Member of the Management Board and Technical Director, WZL-2,

“The F110 engine is a proven fighter jet engine with more than 40 years of continuous production and innovation,” said Sean Keith, F110 product director at GE Aerospace.

Keith continued, “As the sole engine qualified for Boeing’s F-15 Advanced Eagle family of aircraft, including the F-15EX, the F110-GE-129 engine is designed for ease of maintenance with Shop Replacement Units (SRUs).”

“The SRUs enable 90% of maintenance to be performed in country, reducing aircraft downtime and lowering lifecycle costs,” noted Keith, “This MOU with WZL-2 will allow us to identify opportunities to support Poland’s maintenance needs for the F110 engine and strengthen local capabilities.”

Under the MOU, WZL-2 and GE Aerospace will identify opportunities to support intermediate and depot-level maintenance for F110-GE-129 engines, which includes:

Tooling

Machining

Training

Test cell modifications

In September of 2025, GE Aerospace signed an MOU with the Military University of Technology (Wojskowa Akademia Techniczna or WAT) in Warsaw. This MOU involved finding ways to extend engine training and education to the F110-GE-129 engine that powers Boeing’s F-15EX fighter jet. The companies also aimed to establish an Aircraft Engine Additive Manufacturing Laboratory in WAT.

If GE Aerospace and WAT proceed, GE Aerospace will:

Provide course material on the F110-GE-129 engine

Train technicians to work on the F110-GE-129 engine

Develop new training curriculum on the engine

The F110-GE-129 engine is the only engine completely integrated into the F-15EX Eagle II. This engine is in production and is currently flying with the US Air Force’s F-15EX fleet. It features a powerful thrust of 29,500 pounds.

The F110 engine has now been in production for 40 years. It has more than 11 million flight hours under wing, and it powers aircraft like:

F-15 and F-16 for the U.S. military

F-15 and F-16 for 16 allied nations

KAAN fifth-generation fighter for Türkiye

Throughout its production and use, the F110 engine has had than 90% of its parts upgraded to achieve accomplishments like:

Enhancing performance

Improving readiness

Reducing lifecycle costs

90% of maintenance for this engine can be performed on wing or at an on-site facility, which reduces aircraft downtime.