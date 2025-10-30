Alliance Aviation Celebrates Opening of First Dedicated General Aviation Hangar in AlUla

Alliance Aviation has opened a new hangar and Fixed Base Operation (FBO) facility at AlUla International Airport.

The company announced the opening during the ninth Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh, with theme “The Key To Prosperity: Unlocking New Frontiers Of Growth.”

The facility showcases how Alliance Aviation and the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) are dedicated to making AlUla an aviation hub, according to Vision 2030 and Masterplan 2.

“This launch is a milestone for Alliance and for Saudi Arabia’s private aviation future,” said Brendan McQuaid, founder of Alliance Aviation.

McQuaid continued, “We are proud to partner with the Royal Commission for AlUla in creating a facility that reflects the region’s heritage, hospitality, and the Kingdom’s vision for world-class infrastructure. AlUla is not just a destination, it’s becoming an aviation hub that bridges culture, commerce, and connectivity.”

What Does the Facility Mean for Business Aviation in the Kingdom?

Alliance Aviation’s dedicated general aviation hangar spans 2,850 square meters and can accommodate up to two Gulfstream G650s and one Challenger 650, or two large-cabin aircraft and two light jets. This allows for climate-controlled and secure storage as well as crew facilities.

The facility offers private and business jets services like:

Ground handling

VIP lounge access

Transfers for passengers

Direct aircraft access for crews

Onsite amenities include:

Line maintenance support

Crew rest and operations area

High-speed connectivity

Gound handling support

24/7 security and access control

How the Opening Helps AlUla’s Goals of Sustainable Growth

The new facility complements other upgrades at AlUla International Airport, including:

Expanded taxiways and apron areas

New executive terminal

Addition of virtual air traffic control systems

The AlUla launch forms part of Alliance’s broader strategy to expand its presence in high-growth regions for business aviation.