Jet Aviation Reaches 30 Years of MRO and FBO Service in Singapore

Jet Aviation recently highlighted its Singapore MRO and FBO facility for reaching its 30th year of operations.

The Singapore facility is the company’s largest site in Asia-Pacific, offering services like:

Maintenance

Refurbishment

Modification

Aircraft services

FBO

Jet Aviation Singapore became the organization’s first location in Asia when it opened in 1995, with the new site being launched at the 1996 Singapore Air Show.

“I am incredibly proud to celebrate this milestone in Singapore,” says Jeremie Caillet, president of Jet Aviation, “When we first arrived in 1995, business aviation in the region was in its infancy. As a key location for travel in Asia and beyond, as well as an important global hub, Singapore has continued to develop as a center for the industry in APAC.”

Caillet continued, “Over the decades, we have committed to growing and evolving our sites and services to support this development, combining our global expertise with local insight to offer a seamless customer experience across all aspects of aircraft ownership and operation.”

“This anniversary is not only a celebration of this growth and longevity, but also testament to our commitment as a trusted partner for our customers, and our local government and industry partners,” noted Caillet.

Since its opening, the Singapore site has adjusted its operations to fit the needs of regional customers. This included efforts like:

Opening a new 5,000 square-meter maintenance hangar in 2014

Extending FBO services to Changi Airport in 2006

Launching a third 3,850 square-meter hangar in 2017

Offering on-site sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) with FlyORO in 2023

Achieved IS-BAH Stage 3 accreditation in 2024

Earlier in 2025, Jet Aviation Singapore also became the third Jet Aviation site to join the Airbus Corporate Jets Service Center Network, as well as the only Service Center Network member in Asia-Pacific. The company renovated the site, upgrading reception and grew lounges and adding on 15 more meeting rooms and customer offices.

“In the past three decades, we have grown to become a leading provider of MRO and FBO services in APAC, and none of this would have been possible without the passion and dedication of our employees,” says Louis Leong, vice president MRO Operations Asia.

Leong added, “We have a team of some 300 in Singapore, supported by their colleagues and peers across the region, who all truly embody the spirit of being the effort behind effortless.”

“Their commitment to providing a safe, seamless and personalized service has made us the company we are today, and I would like to thank them, as well as all of our customers and partners in Singapore, for their ongoing support as we look forward to the next decades of success,” concluded Leong.

Throughout October, Jet Aviation has been hosting a series of events at the Singapore site to celebrate its 30th anniversary with customers, partners, stakeholders and employees.

A wholly owned subsidiary of General Dynamics, Jet Aviation employs over 4,500 staff members across 50 locations worldwide. Jet Aviation’s offerings include: