Trax and Aeroxchange Partner for Improved Integration of Solutions

Trax and Aeroxchange have recently announced an agreement to expand and improve their range of system integrations, thereby increasing connectivity between the two companies’ solutions.

This new agreement builds on the existing collaboration between these two companies, focusing on the delivery of seamless, end-to-end experience across aviation maintenance and supply chain operations.

By embedding Aeroxchange's services into Trax's workflows, customers will be able to have better connectivity directly in Trax applications with:

Parts

Repair

Pool

Consignment service suppliers

Enhanced integrations can offer benefits like:

Reduced downtime

Faster troubleshooting

Quicker implementations

Aligning the technology roadmaps of both organizations will also accelerate the delivery of new features and innovations, helping MROs, parts suppliers and airlines prepare for and respond to industry demands.

"We are excited to build on our decades-long relationship with Aeroxchange to provide additional supply chain options to our customers," said Miguel Sosa, vice resident of Innovation at Trax.

Sosa continued, "This agreement is a key aspect of Trax's strategy to create a fully integrated digital platform, allowing our customers to maximize value from their investment in our solutions as well as complementary industry-leading offerings. We look forward to providing additional process automation opportunities through this expanded network agreement."

"We are grateful to announce this expansion agreement with Trax," said Al Koszarek, Aeroxchange president and CEO.

Koszarek added, "By working together, we will ensure our mutual customers are able to unlock the maximum benefits of our respective products in support of their airline MRO operations."

Trax is contributing to the widespread digitalization in MRO by providing paperless aviation maintenance and engineering software products.