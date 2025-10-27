Embraer Extends Maintenance Agreement Covering More Than 240 Republic Airways Jets

Embraer and Republic Airways have entered a long-term extension of an existing service agreement. The extended agreement stipulates that Embraer will perform heavy maintenance for the airline’s fleet of E170 and E175 jets, of which there are more than 240.

Embraer Services & Support will service the aircraft at the company’s Nashville, Tennessee location. At the Nashville facilities, Republic Airways has:

Logged more than 3.3 million labor hours

Completed 650+ heavy maintenance visits

Performed heavy maintenance on its E-jets since 2011

Embraer also provides components and drop-in AOG repairs.

“We are very excited to extend our relationship with Republic Airways,” said Frank Stevens, vice president of MRO Services at Embraer Services & Support, “This renewed agreement reinforces our commitment to delivering high-quality maintenance services to our customers.”

Stevens added, “We will continue to prioritize safety and quality for Republic Airways and all our customers across the United States.”

The extended maintenance agreement will provide benefits like: