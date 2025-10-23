ExecuJet Haite Certified for Heavy Maintenance on Dassault, Embraer and Gulfstream Aircraft

ExecuJet Haite Aviation Services has received certification to perform line and heavy maintenance on Vietnam-registered Dassault, Embraer and Gulfstream business jets. The certification was granted by the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV).

The certification applies to ExecuJet Haite’s maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities at Tianjin Binhai International Airport and Beijing Daxing International Airport, expanding its capacity as a business aviation MRO provider.

The certification covers:

Dassault Falcon 7X

Dassault Falcon 8X

Gulfstream G650ER

Embraer Legacy aircraft

The Embraer Legacy series of business jets is derived from Embraer’s EMB-135 and EMB-145 commercial regional jets.

ExecuJet Haite has also been certified to conduct inspections, maintenance and preventative maintenance on the engines installed on the aircraft, such as:

8X’s PW307D

G650ER’s Rolls-Royce BR700-725A1

Legacy’s Rolls-Royce AE3007

ExecuJet Haite is an authorized service center (ASC) for aircraft from:

Dassault Aviation

Embraer

(AWF) for Gulfstream aircraft

The Chinese MRO is also close to Vietnam. Being an ASC means ExecuJet Haite can, on behalf of the customer, do work under manufacturer warranty.

“This CAAV certification for airframe and engines – along with our ASC status from the three aircraft manufacturers – creates a streamlined and efficient pathway for Vietnamese business jet owners and operators to service their aircraft,” says Paul Desgrosseilliers, general manager of ExecuJet Haite.

“This approval from the CAAV is a testament to the rigorous standards and exceptional quality of our technical services in both Tianjin and Daxing,” he adds, “It positions us an ideal maintenance partner for Vietnam’s dynamic and growing business aviation sector.”

“Aircraft owners and operators of these business aircraft in Vietnam can now seamlessly schedule their heavy maintenance checks with us, confident in our regulatory compliance, technical expertise and commitment to service excellence. We offer a compelling combination of world-class service, logistical convenience, and now, full regulatory acceptance from their home authority,” he concludes.