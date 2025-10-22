Streamlight Debuts Ultra-Thin Wedge SL for Industrial Applications

Streamlight, Inc. has released a new lighting solution for industrial applications: the Wedge SL. This tool is a USB-C rechargeable inspection light with a compact design, optimized for demanding environments.

The Wedge SL is thin and light enough to store in a pants pocket or clip to a shirt with its stainless-steel injection-molded pocket clip.

The Wedge SL is engineered for one-handed operation, with a tail switch with momentary or constant on.

On the High setting, the Wedge SL delivers:

100 lumens

300 candela

35-meter beam distance

1.75 hours of run time

On the Low setting, the Wedge SL delivers:

50 lumens

150 candela

24-meter beam distance

3.5 hours of run time

Other key features of this tool include:

THRO Mode : A 500-lumen 1,600-candela burst of bright light activated by a 3-second press

: A 500-lumen 1,600-candela burst of bright light activated by a 3-second press TEN-TAP: A programmable switch that allows for customizing lighting experience by selecting output modes

“The Wedge SL was engineered to meet the demands of industrial professionals who require dependable, focused lighting they can rely on,” said Michael F. Dineen, president of Streamlight.

Dineen added, “Its streamlined, ultra-thin profile combined with durable, long-lasting performance makes it an exceptional tool for tasks ranging from detailed inspections to on-site repairs.”

Additional Wedge SL features include:

Unbreakable acrylic lens

Thin unibody design of Type II MIL-Spec anodized aluminum

Integrated lithium polymer battery with USB-C recharging

recharging Four-level LED battery status indicator with charge alerts

Multi-function tactile switch

IPX4 water resistance with one-meter impact testing

The Wedge SL is available in Black, Coyote, and Silver options, with specifications like:

5.65 inches long

0.55 inches wide

0.28 inches thick

1.14 oz weight

The Wedge SL has an MSRP of $110 and is backed by Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.