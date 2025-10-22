VIP Completions Earns FAA/TCCA MIPs Certifications, Extending Reach in Canadian Market

VIP Completions has received a maintenance implementation procedures (MIPs) designation. The company also recently showcased a fully refurbished Bombardier Global 5500, which is the company’s first serialized supplemental type certificate (SSTC) project for a Canadian client.

MIPs allow certified maintenance organizations to perform work on aircraft registered in either the U.S. or Canada. They are designated by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Transport Canada Civil Aviation (TCCA).

MIPs help with:

Simplifying approvals

Reducing duplication

Facilitating cross-border operations

VIP Completions has primarily completed projects for US-registered aircraft. However, MIPs certification extends its capabilities to service and refurbish Canadian-registered (C-Reg) aircraft at its Fort Lauderdale headquarters.

These new provisions are especially significant, as a high percentage of Canadian business aircraft operate through South Florida for purposes like:

Maintenance

Winter operations

Business travel

Personal travel

“Many C-Reg aircraft routinely visit South Florida,” says Ben Shirazi, president, VIP Completions, “And now, we can seamlessly support these aircraft at our clients’ destination of choice.”

Shirazi continues, “Earning this designation marks an important milestone for us because MIPs opens access to a large and rapidly growing market of more than 600 C-Reg business aircraft.”

What to know about the refurbished Bombardier Global 5500

The Bombardier Global 5500 entered service in 2020. It is a long-range business jet usually configured for 13 to 16 passengers.

Key characteristics include:

Smooth ride

Impressive performance

Range of 5,900 nautical miles

Ability to fly Toronto to Doha non-stop

The cabin layout of the Bombardier Global 5500 features:

Forward galley, lavatory and crew rest area

Forward cabin with four club seats and retractable tables

Mid cabin conference suite with conference/dining table

Aft cabin with divan/bed and private en-suite lavatory

The design and materials used include:

Contrasting Townsend leather seating with perforated inserts

Dedar Belsuede divan and lower sidewall accents

Custom Tai Ping carpet

Pierre Frey Portofino Linen bulkhead panels

Holland & Sherry curtains

Garrett sheepskin pilot seats

“This Global 5500 is our first Canadian SSTC project. It’s a four-year-old aircraft with exceptionally low hours. Together with our client, we crafted a refined, contemporary interior featuring soft tones, elegant textures and bespoke materials from the world’s most prestigious designers,” says Shirazi.

He adds, “The result is a cabin that perfectly embodies artistry, precision and individuality. We are incredibly proud of our team’s technical achievement and commitment to quality. We now welcome Canadian aircraft owners to experience the same meticulous craftsmanship and personalized service that have defined our work for more than a decade.”