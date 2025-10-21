Evident Releases IPLEX One: New Remote Visual Inspection Tool

Evident has debuted the IPLEX One, a next-generation remote visual inspection (RVI) platform. This system uses a single scalable system to unify inspection teams and applications.

The IPLEX One videoscope solution aims to simplify aviation inspections and make it possible to scale these solutions with the development of technology.

IPLEX ONE is designed with:

Breakthrough optics

Rugged and lightweight design

Modular scalability

IPLEX One uses Evident’s Swoptix multiview technology, making it possible for users to switch between NF/FF and D/S focus without removing the scope. This helps to cut down on inspection time and reduce wear on tip adapters.

The platform also offers monocular 3D modeling powered by Evident’s 3DAssist software, which lets users create detailed 3D images from a single optical path without requiring a stereo tip.

IPLEX One has the following qualifications:

Drop-tested to MIL-STD-810G standards

IP65 rated for dust and water

Engineered to perform in rain, snow and extreme temperatures

The tool is designed for long shift use, with features such as:

Lightweight compact footprint

Balanced, ergonomic design focused on portability

Modular, cable-free setup

10-inch anti-reflective touchscreen

The new IPLEX One represents the first new product launch for Evident following its recent acquisition by Wabtec Corporation.