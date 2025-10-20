Dassault Aviation Celebrates Grand Opening of Melbourne Facility

Dassault Falcon Jet has debuted a new maintenance facility at Melbourne Orlando International Airport (KMLB).

Dassault Falcon Jet is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Aviation.

This new maintenance site showcases Dassault’s growth in America and is one of the company’s most recent additions to its global maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) network.

This facility also highlights the company’s commitment to initiatives like:

Customer support

Operational excellence

Regional investment

“Our state-of-the-art Melbourne MRO is the latest expansion of our worldwide network of more than 40 service locations,” said Eric Trappier, chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation.

Trappier continued, “It adds significant capacity in the Americas and puts more service capability closer to our Falcon customers. Dassault already has a large footprint in the United States which includes 2,500 employees, aircraft completions and sales. This new center reflects our belief in the U.S. market and the future of aerospace in Florida.”

“The region is already home to many key industry players, a supportive business environment, and—most importantly—a highly skilled workforce. Our employees are at the heart of everything we achieve. Their dedication, expertise, and passion for aviation are what make our aircraft and our customer service second to none,” Trappier finished.

“Florida is proud to welcome Dassault Aviation’s new facility in Melbourne, which strengthens our state’s role as a global leader in aerospace and advanced manufacturing,” said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

He added, “Dassault’s investment is a testament to Florida’s skilled workforce, pro-business environment and commitment to innovation. This new service center will create high-quality jobs, expand opportunities for Floridians and ensure that our state continues to be at the forefront of aviation excellence.”

The new facility contains workshops, customer offices and lounges within 250,000 square feet of space. Additionally, the site is home to a new state-of-the-art 54,000 square-foot paint shop.

The complex is designed to support all current Falcon models, including the in-development, ultra-long-range Falcon 10X. It will house major maintenance and modifications on up to 14 Falcon aircraft simultaneously, serving customers across North and South America and beyond.

The Melbourne facility can handle a full range of inspection, repair, and overhaul activities, including:

Line maintenance

C-checks

Engineering

Modification services

In 2023, the company’s ExecuJet MRO Services unit opened a new heavy maintenance facility in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

In 2024, Dassault opened a new facility at São Paulo Catarina Executive Airport in Brazil to support Falcons in Latin America.

In 2024, the company opened a new heavy maintenance facility in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to increase maintenance offerings in the Eastern Hemisphere.

The company now has over 60 service locations worldwide, including factory-owned and authorized facilities.