Bombardier Defense and SNC Enter New 10-Year Service Agreement

Bombardier Defense and SNC have announced a 10-year service agreement for two Bombardier Global 6500 aircraft that are equipped with SNC’s RAPCON-X technology.

This agreement aims to reduce costs for operators whose annual aircraft usage exceeds industry averages. Smart Services Defense will cover the cost of logistical support for the aircraft, including:

Spare parts

Shipping

Technical publications

Technical support

Access to Bombardier’s 24/7 Customer Response Centre

The agreement stipulates that Bombardier will cover predetermined costs for SNC, which operates the two COCO (contractor-owned, contractor-operated) aircraft for a U.S. military customer.

“Bombardier Defense offers much more than top-performing aircraft,” said Guillaume Landrivon, vice president, Support & Services, Bombardier Defense, “Our tailored service packages allow for predictable and transparent operating costs. This is especially useful for aircraft flying high-utilization missions for government customers.”

Josh Walsh, vice president of programs at SNC, stated, “Our collaboration with Bombardier Defense is exceptional.”

Walsh continued, “With the signing of this agreement, we are committed to providing the predictability, transparency and reliability our customers depend on to remain prepared at all times. This agreement not only allows us to mitigate risk but also adds significant value for our customers and the U.S. taxpayer.”

Designed using model-based systems engineering (MBSE), Tim Harper, SNC vice president of business development, explained how the solution was designed with model-based systems engineering (MBSE).

Harper said, “RAPCON-X is a rapidly configurable aircraft solution that we can swiftly adapt to specific missions by switching out on-board equipment to match tactical needs. Its baseline configuration allows the aircraft to collect and process SIGINT, EO reconnaissance and ground moving-target signatures. It also includes SNC TRAX software that connects RAPCON-X with all net-enabled platforms across the battlefield.”

SNC’s family-of-systems approach also allows the company to apply its scalable RAPCON-X design to other types of Bombardier aircraft, including the Challenger 650.

The Bombardier Smart Services Defense cost-per-flight-hour program bundles multiple services under one program. It offers a a predetermined-rate model that protects operators from unexpected maintenance expenses while offering Bombardier’s OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) expertise and support.

The Bombardier Global 6500 aircraft can perform demanding specialized missions around the world. As this aircraft is reliable, flexible and high-performing, it’s adaptable to outer mold line (OML) manipulation.

This makes it popular among:

Militaries

Governments

Operators

The Global 6500 aircraft features: