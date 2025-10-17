Tecnam Appoints Avionics 2000 as P2012 Service Center

Tecnam has announced that Avionics 2000 has been designated as an official Tecnam P2012 Service Centre, adding to its capability avionics and aircraft support across Australia.

This builds on the partnership between Avionics 2000 and official Tecnam dealer Hallmarc Aviation that has been ongoing for 30 years. Both companies are based at Essendon Fields, Melbourne’s premier business aviation airfield.

“We’re honored to be appointed as a Tecnam P2012 Service Centre,” said Michael Kus, director at Avionics 2000, “Our long-standing relationship with Hallmarc Aviation has always been built on shared values of quality, safety and customer care.”

Business Manager at Avionics 2000 Anna Mant noted all the service offerings that Avionics 2000 provides, including:

MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul)

Instrument repairs and calibration

Electrical and radio systems

Custom avionics upgrades

Special mission platform integration

R&D

Mant said, “This appointment allows us to bring our full capabilities to Tecnam operators, ensuring they receive the highest level of technical support and innovation.”

CEO of Hallmarc Aviation Michael Loccisano stated, “Hallmarc Aviation has worked closely with Avionics 2000 for over three decades. This new chapter with Tecnam reflects our joint commitment to providing the highest standard of service to the aviation community.”

Loccisano continued, “This appointment further strengthens our commitment to customers across Australia, particularly in Victoria and Tasmania. Combined with in-country technical support and parts supply, Avionics 2000 brings a wealth of experience and capability to support our growing customer base for the Tecnam P2012 Traveller and STOL aircraft.”

This appointment expands Tecnam’s support network in Australia and ensures local operators have access to factory-authorized service and support.

Tecnam P2012 - Special Mission Platforms Sales & Business Development Manager Francesco Sferra noted, "the appointment of Avionics 2000 as Tecnam P2012 official service center is a further step in consolidating the global footprint of the P2012 aircraft series and more specifically in Australia.”

Sferra added, “Tecnam customers will benefit from the service center expertise and support as well as local availability of parts."