FL Technics Highlights Value of Independent MROs with New Punta Cana Facility

MRO provider FL Technics is showcasing its new maintenance facility in Punta Cana, set to open later in the year in 2025.

FL Technics will offer services at the new Punta Cana facility to cater to the global increase in flight activity. One of the company’s primary goals is reducing turnaround times (TAT) in heavy maintenance without sacrificing quality.

As an independent MRO provider, FL Technics offers:

Shortened TAT

Streamlined documentation

Enhanced client relationships

How do independent MROs function as collaborative ecosystems?

According to Žilvinas Lapinskas, CEO of FL Technics Group, airlines are looking for MRO partners with the ability to be quick and adaptable. This includes the ability to offer:

Direct access to management teams

Faster decision-making

Reduced waiting times for slot confirmations

Quicker green lights for repairs, modifications or parts sourcing

“Aircraft MRO worldwide faces maintenance overload. By delaying maintenance, airlines created a massive backlog. Bureaucracy often slows down timely service, as major airline-owned MROs must follow extensive procedures and prioritize their own fleets,” said Lapinskas.

Lapinskas continued, “Independent MRO providers, by contrast, have no home fleet to serve, allowing them to prioritize external clients equally and deliver faster, more responsive maintenance solutions.”

“What we can offer our clients is human-centered service and flexibility. Being independent allows us to adapt faster to client needs and seasonal demand,” said Lapinskas.

“Our new facility in Punta Cana will provide heavy maintenance services for a targeted range of Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 family aircraft. By constantly deepening our knowledge in the repair of those specific models, we’re able to bypass the ‘one-size-fits-all’ attitude and offer more bespoke solutions,” he added.

Optimizing the workforce for shorter TAT

FL Technics plans to dedicate up to 500 man-hours per bay daily in Punta Cana and to focus on:

Preparing and upskilling the workforce

Maximizing maintenance efficiency

Delivering shorter, more predictable TAT.

“We have developed a maintenance planning system that delivers real added value by making our operations more efficient and our processes smoother,” says Lapinskas.

He adds, “We chose Punta Cana for our next independent MRO hangar because it offers a strategic combination of proximity for clients, excellent airport infrastructure, and legal stability—factors essential for any independent MRO aiming to remain competitive.”