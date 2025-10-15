Duncan Aviation Adds Additional Embraer-Focused Airframe Team

Duncan Aviation has announced that the company is creating a 14-member Airframe team at the company’s Battle Creek, Michigan, dedicated exclusively to Embraer aircraft.

For the past 18 months, Team Leader Jacob Mills has guided this specialized team in using each member’s expertise for service bulletins, structural repairs and scheduled and unscheduled maintenance for the entire Embraer lineup.

This lineup that the team services includes:

Phenom 100 and 300

Legacy 450/500/600/650

Praetor 500 and 600

“This dedicated approach allows us to deliver more responsive, consistent, and tailored service to our Embraer customers,” said Mills.

Mills added, “We’re building strong, seamless processes that anticipate customer needs and deepen our relationships with them. It’s all about providing strategic, proactive support.”

As part of the Embraer Authorized Service Center (EASC) network, Duncan Aviation’s facilities are all approved for base and line maintenance on Embraer aircraft, including locations in:

Battle Creek, Michigan

Lincoln, Nebraska

Provo, Utah

For Embraer owners and operators, Duncan Aviation offers services other than airframe expertise, including:

Aircraft Sales & Acquisitions : Pre-buy services from market research and contract negotiations to inspections

: Pre-buy services from market research and contract negotiations to inspections Airframe Maintenance : Scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, composite and structural repairs, fuel leak resolution, Service Bulletins and Airworthiness Directives

: Scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, composite and structural repairs, fuel leak resolution, Service Bulletins and Airworthiness Directives Avionics Upgrades : Advanced cockpit systems, in-flight connectivity solutions, and cutting-edge entertainment, sound, and lighting systems

: Advanced cockpit systems, in-flight connectivity solutions, and cutting-edge entertainment, sound, and lighting systems Paint & Interior : In-house-designed interiors and paint schemes that reflect business and personal tastes

: In-house-designed interiors and paint schemes that reflect business and personal tastes Engine & APU : Around-the-clock support, on-site or in the field, authorized by Embraer, Pratt & Whitney, Honeywell, and Rolls Royce

: Around-the-clock support, on-site or in the field, authorized by Embraer, Pratt & Whitney, Honeywell, and Rolls Royce Warranty: Embraer new aircraft warranty

Most Embraer team members have credentials such as:

A&P licenses

Factory training

IA inspection qualifications

Duncan Aviation Technical Representatives are also on hand for troubleshooting and maintenance guidance.

Duncan Aviation’s Lincoln and Provo facilities also have dedicated Embraer teams.