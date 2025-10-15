Air Charter Safety Foundation Appoints Larry Soles as Director of Operations

The Air Charter Safety Foundation (ACSF) has appointed a new Director of Operations: Larry Soles.

Soles has a long background in operational safety leadership, with experience as Senior Director of Operational & System Safety at Wheels Up, where he directed the following teams:

Compliance

Safety

Security

At Wheels Up, Soles achieved milestones like:

Designing and implementing a new Safety Management System (SMS) across the enterprise

Performing advanced investigation and root cause analysis processes

Transforming comprehensive safety technology usage

Integrating QuickBase solutions to streamline safety data management

Previously, Soles held senior safety leadership roles with another Part 135 operator and a large regional airline, where he overhauled SMS and Continuing Analysis and Surveillance System (CASS) programs. His aviation career began as enlisted aircrew member in the United States Air Force.

Soles is a Certified Just Culture Champion and Root Cause Analysis Master Facilitator. He has been a featured speaker at major industry forums, including:

American Airlines SMS Industry Forum

Aviation Safety InfoShare

International Business Aviation Council (IBAC) SafetyNet webinars

“ACSF has long been at the forefront of advancing safety across business and charter aviation,” said Soles, “I am excited to bring my experience in building enterprise-wide safety systems, leveraging tools like QuickBase and collaborating with operators of all sizes to help strengthen the programs that ACSF delivers to its members and the industry.”

President of ACSF Debi Carpenter welcomed Soles to the team, saying: “Larry’s deep expertise in SMS and operational safety, combined with his proven track record of implementing technology-driven safety solutions, will be instrumental as ACSF continues to expand its programs and resources. His leadership will help ensure that our members have the tools and support they need to advance the highest safety standards in aviation.”

As Director of Operations, Soles will help ACSF’s expanding portfolio of safety programs strengthen SMS frameworks and continuously improve safety, including programs like: