CORRIDOR by CAMP Systems Launches AI Operations Manager with West Star Aviation

CAMP Systems International has announced that the company’s product line CORRIDOR is launching a new feature: AI Operations Manager.

This update uses predictive intelligence to optimize aviation maintenance operations so that MROs and service centers can achieve goals like:

Optimized planning of services

Improved customer experience

More consistent performance

The exclusive launch partner for this solution is West Star Aviation, who’s deploying the Operations Manager capability across its operations. This will help West Star to leverage its data to:

Achieve faster turnaround times

Reduce unexpected issues during projects

Plan maintenance visits more effectively

Allocate labor efficiently

“West Star Aviation is committed to embracing innovative approaches that elevate our service offerings. This partnership with CORRIDOR enables us to accurately anticipate operational requirements, enhance efficiency, and uphold our promise of timely delivery to our customers,” said Allen McReynolds, COO and president, West Star Aviation.

President and CEO, CAMP Systems International Sean Lanagan added, “The aviation industry is at an inflection point where predictive technologies will define competitive advantage. With AI Operations Manager, CAMP is leading that shift by helping our customers move to a more strategic, data-driven approach to maintenance.”

General Manager, CAMP Enterprise Information Systems Peter Velikin explained, “Automation and AI are ushering in a new era in aviation maintenance. With our patented AI models, the AI Operations Manager ensures faster turnarounds, consistent quality, and smarter utilization of assets, all driven by a service center’s own historical ERP data.”

AI Operations Manager contributes to CAMP’s mission of modernizing aviation aftermarket operations with data-driven technologies.