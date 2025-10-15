Aero-Dienst GmbH Grows Parts Availability and Service Expertise with New US Subsidiary

Aero-Dienst GmbH has announced that it’s opening a US subsidiary, Aero-Dienst America Inc., located in Palm Beach, Florida.

The company shared this announcement during the 2025 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) in Las Vegas, Nevada.



Aero-Dienst currently provides services for air ambulance services and business aviation. Through this growth, the company hopes to achieve:

Increased reliable supply of spare parts

Expanded international presence

Heightened service quality

Closer proximity to customers

Aero-Dienst is also the first company from the German-speaking region of Europe to enter the North American parts distribution market. The company’s main goal here is to source spare parts more quickly and under better commercial conditions, thereby sustainably improving supply reliability and cost efficiency.

Optimized parts availability will benefit both the customer aircraft fleet and Aero-Dienst´s own fleet of air ambulance jets. These air ambulance jets complete global medical repatriation flights on behalf of parent company ADAC (the General German Automobile Club).

Beyond spare parts, Aero-Dienst America Inc. will offer services like:

Aircraft arbitrage support

Aviation consulting

Pre-purchase inspections

OEM product supervision

Guidance for component disassembly, repair, recertification and resale

As technical representative, Aero-Dienst America Inc. accompanies the entire aircraft build process on-site to ensure precise execution in line with customers’ specifications and quality standards.

“With Aero-Dienst America Inc. we are opening access to urgently needed aircraft parts in a severely underserved market, while also offering comprehensive consulting services for existing and new customers looking to position themselves strategically within the aviation value chain,” says Mathias Mößner, CEO of Aero-Dienst America Inc.

Starting in mid-2026, the service portfolio will be expanded to include aircraft detailing services such as:

Hygienic cleaning

Interior/exterior detailing

Full-service aircraft washing

“Establishing our US subsidiary underscores Aero-Dienst’s commitment to providing outstanding quality and excellent service in the aviation industry,” says André Ebach, CEO of Aero-Dienst in Germany.

Ebach adds, “We look forward to contributing our expertise to this dynamic market and further reinforcing our role as a trusted partner in aviation,” adds André Ebach.

In addition to its headquarters in Nuremberg, Aero-Dienst also operates stations in