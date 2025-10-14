ACI Jet Commits to ILS’s SalesEdge Commerce for eCommerce Parts Online Storefront

ACI Jet has announced its commitment to SalesEdge Commerce, an eCommerce platform for aviation parts and services that was created by Inventory Locator Service, LLC, a CAMP company.

ACI Jet plans to implement this change completely in Q1 of 2026, making it simpler to buy parts from the company’s OEM and aftermarket inventory.

This benefits:

Maintenance Providers

Operators

Brokers

Parts that will be available on the platform include:

Bombardier and Citation parts

Components

Entire ship sets

OEM dealer electronics

With full certifications, the app will offer streamlined online purchasing for customers.

What are the benefits of SalesEdge Commerce?

SalesEdge Commerce creates a single, intuitive digital storefront that integrates:

Advanced quoting

Purchasing

Transaction management

Since the platform offers digital certificates of conformity and traceability, customers can access inventory faster and remain confident in the purchasing transparency they receive. The platform’s design also allows operators to reduce downtime by sourcing critical components with fewer steps and shorter lead times.

What is the ACI Jet Parts Advantage?

ACI Jet Parts benefits the business aviation community by offering specialized guidance, expertise, and parts sourcing for Bombardier aircraft. This helps operators as well as maintenance providers, as the company is the only Bombardier Parts Depot on the West Coast and also a Bombardier Authorized Service Facility.

As an FAA-certified FAR Part 145 Repair Station with decades of experience, ACI Jet provides products and services like:

Bombardier and Citation airframes

Connectivity

Extensive mobile unscheduled AOG services

Flight deck and cabin electronics

Inflight entertainment

OEM electronics sales authorizations

Major inspections and repairs

“SalesEdge Commerce gives our customers exactly what they’ve been asking for—simple, secure access to certified inventory backed by a service team they trust,” stated Kari Mobley, parts manager and architect behind the implementation of SalesEdge Commerce for ACI Jet.

Mobley continued, “By combining our Bombardier and Citation expertise with ILS’s powerful eCommerce platform, we’re making it easier than ever to keep aircraft flying with confidence.”

“ACI Jet is leading the way in expanding their commercial reach and driving productivity while delivering seamless, personalized buying experiences—anytime, anywhere, and on any device,” said Ashley Neeley, director Product Services at ILS.

Neeley added, “Together, we’re redefining how aviation businesses engage by launching a modern eCommerce platform that enhances every digital touchpoint with convenience, efficiency, and customer experience at its core.”

At NBAA-BACE 2025, attendees can visit ACI Jet MRO at Booth #1770. Here, interested parties can: