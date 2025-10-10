Mayhew Tools Debuts 3-Piece Bolt Breaker Set as Addition to Pneumatic Tool Line

Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. (Mayhew Tools) has unveiled its new 3-Piece Bolt Breaker Set, Part Number 32058.

This bolt breaker set is designed for heavy-duty fastening and unfastening. It’s best for applications in industries like:

Aircraft maintenance

Construction

Manufacturing

Automotive

This tool has an MSRP of $88.87 and is made in the United States.

This pneumatic tool set can loosen nuts, bolts and fasteners that have qualities such as:

Rusting

Corrosion

Tamperproof design

Difficult-to-remove configuration

Operators can use these tools with any air hammer and wrench. The hex body of each tool allows the operator to use a wrench for added torque, making it simpler to remove stubborn fasteners.

The 3pc Bolt Breaker Set (32058) includes the following individual tools:

37315 – Pneumatic Bolt Breaker 3/8" Drive x 5"

– Pneumatic Bolt Breaker 3/8" Drive x 5" 37316 – Pneumatic Bolt Breaker 1/2" Drive x 5"

– Pneumatic Bolt Breaker 1/2" Drive x 5" 37317 – Pneumatic Bolt Breaker 3/4" Drive x 5"

Each tool in the set comes with a lifetime warranty and weighs 0.72 pounds. This makes the set portable and reliable.

Mayhew Tools maintains a global network of distributors serving markets like industrial, hardware and automotive.