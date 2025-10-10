Mayhew Tools Debuts 3-Piece Bolt Breaker Set as Addition to Pneumatic Tool Line

This tool has an MSRP of $88.87 and overall weight of just 0.72 pounds, with a lifetime warranty and manufacturing in the United States.
Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. (Mayhew Tools)
Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. (Mayhew Tools) has unveiled its new 3-Piece Bolt Breaker Set, Part Number 32058.

This bolt breaker set is designed for heavy-duty fastening and unfastening. It’s best for applications in industries like:

  • Aircraft maintenance
  • Construction
  • Manufacturing
  • Automotive

This tool has an MSRP of $88.87 and is made in the United States.

This pneumatic tool set can loosen nuts, bolts and fasteners that have qualities such as:

  • Rusting
  • Corrosion
  • Tamperproof design
  • Difficult-to-remove configuration

Operators can use these tools with any air hammer and wrench. The hex body of each tool allows the operator to use a wrench for added torque, making it simpler to remove stubborn fasteners.

The 3pc Bolt Breaker Set (32058) includes the following individual tools:

  • 37315 – Pneumatic Bolt Breaker 3/8" Drive x 5" 
  • 37316 – Pneumatic Bolt Breaker 1/2" Drive x 5" 
  • 37317 – Pneumatic Bolt Breaker 3/4" Drive x 5" 

Each tool in the set comes with a lifetime warranty and weighs 0.72 pounds. This makes the set portable and reliable.

Mayhew Tools maintains a global network of distributors serving markets like industrial, hardware and automotive.

