Duncan Aviation Expands NDT Services With Bigger Mobile NDT Team

Duncan Aviation has announced that the company is growing its Mobile Nondestructive Testing (NDT) services, offering on-site access to its team’s inspection expertise to aircraft operators across the United States.
The company’s Mobile NDT program supports customers who require smaller in-house inspections and don’t want to relocate their aircraft.
With multiple shifts and seven days of availability, Duncan Aviation offers national coverage to customers and operates with teams in:
- Battle Creek, Michigan
- Lincoln, Nebraska
- Provo, Utah
Each mobile team is equipped to perform a range of inspections. All technicians are certified in accordance with NAS410 requirements, ensuring high safety and quality standards for every inspection. This involves having full-time NDT Level 2 or 3 certification.
Duncan Aviation holds NDT specific authorizations that showcase Duncan Aviation’s adherence to manufacturer requirements and dedication to consistency in testing. The company holds authorizations from organizations like:
- Dassault
- Honeywell
- Pratt & Whitney
- Rolls-Royce
- Textron
The Mobile NDT program allows Duncan Aviation to deliver high-quality testing directly at customers’ locations, with the same level of quality and commitment as in its main facilities.
The mobile NDT team will offer services for a variety of aircraft, components and engines, using NDT testing methods such as:
- Eddy current
- Fluorescent penetrant
- Ultrasonic
- Magnetic particle
- Optical prism inspections