Duncan Aviation Expands NDT Services With Bigger Mobile NDT Team

The company’s Mobile NDT program supports customers who require smaller in-house inspections and don’t want to relocate their aircraft.
Oct. 10, 2025
2 min read
Duncan Aviation
68e90d499cf87c38e7870993 Duncanaviationmobilendtservices

Duncan Aviation has announced that the company is growing its Mobile Nondestructive Testing (NDT) services, offering on-site access to its team’s inspection expertise to aircraft operators across the United States.

The company’s Mobile NDT program supports customers who require smaller in-house inspections and don’t want to relocate their aircraft.

With multiple shifts and seven days of availability, Duncan Aviation offers national coverage to customers and operates with teams in:

  • Battle Creek, Michigan
  • Lincoln, Nebraska
  • Provo, Utah

Each mobile team is equipped to perform a range of inspections. All technicians are certified in accordance with NAS410 requirements, ensuring high safety and quality standards for every inspection. This involves having full-time NDT Level 2 or 3 certification.

Duncan Aviation holds NDT specific authorizations that showcase Duncan Aviation’s adherence to manufacturer requirements and dedication to consistency in testing. The company holds authorizations from organizations like:

  • Dassault
  • Honeywell
  • Pratt & Whitney
  • Rolls-Royce
  • Textron

The Mobile NDT program allows Duncan Aviation to deliver high-quality testing directly at customers’ locations, with the same level of quality and commitment as in its main facilities.

The mobile NDT team will offer services for a variety of aircraft, components and engines, using NDT testing methods such as:

  • Eddy current
  • Fluorescent penetrant
  • Ultrasonic
  • Magnetic particle
  • Optical prism inspections
Sign up for Aviation Pros Newsletters
Get the latest news and updates.

Related

2024 Airport Business Top 40 Under 40: Nazanin Kamyab
2024 Airport Business Top 40 Under 40
Register for GSE Expo 2025!
Sponsored
Elevate Your Brand at GSE Expo 2025!
Sponsored