Duncan Aviation Expands NDT Services With Bigger Mobile NDT Team

Duncan Aviation has announced that the company is growing its Mobile Nondestructive Testing (NDT) services, offering on-site access to its team’s inspection expertise to aircraft operators across the United States.

The company’s Mobile NDT program supports customers who require smaller in-house inspections and don’t want to relocate their aircraft.

With multiple shifts and seven days of availability, Duncan Aviation offers national coverage to customers and operates with teams in:

Battle Creek, Michigan

Lincoln, Nebraska

Provo, Utah

Each mobile team is equipped to perform a range of inspections. All technicians are certified in accordance with NAS410 requirements, ensuring high safety and quality standards for every inspection. This involves having full-time NDT Level 2 or 3 certification.

Duncan Aviation holds NDT specific authorizations that showcase Duncan Aviation’s adherence to manufacturer requirements and dedication to consistency in testing. The company holds authorizations from organizations like:

Dassault

Honeywell

Pratt & Whitney

Rolls-Royce

Textron

The Mobile NDT program allows Duncan Aviation to deliver high-quality testing directly at customers’ locations, with the same level of quality and commitment as in its main facilities.

The mobile NDT team will offer services for a variety of aircraft, components and engines, using NDT testing methods such as: