Aero-Dienst GmbH Acquires AeroVisto Interior Services AG

Aero-Dienst GmbH has announced that the company has acquired the Swiss business AeroVisto Interior Services. Aero-Dienst is a full-service maintenance provider for business aviation and air ambulances and a subsidiary of ADAC SE, with extensive experience in fields like:

Maintenance

Ambulance services

Aircraft management

Corporate services

Consulting

Integrating AeroVisto Interior Services into Aero-Dienst’s operation aims to add to the maintenance provider’s portfolio in a constantly changing market. It will also increase Aero-Dienst’s capacity for offering comprehensive service and support for business jets.

Through this acquisition, Aero-Dienst will get access to AeroVisto’s expertise and services in areas such as:

Cabin design

Component maintenance

Refurbishment

Upholstery

AeroVisto operates in Switzerland and Germany and is certified as an EASA Part-145 Maintenance Organization and as an EASA Part-21G Production Organization.

“This acquisition is a logical next step in our long-term strategy,” explains Aero-Dienst CEO André Ebach, “We are expanding our European presence, developing our portfolio and deliberately investing in sustainable and forward-looking growth.”

Ebach continues, “With AeroVisto, we are not only gaining more exceptional technical expertise, but also passion, integrity and clearly defined values—which are exactly the qualities we need to shape the next generation of service provision in our sector.”

André Ebach and Dr. Oliver Kosing, co-CEO of Aero-Dienst, will join AeroVisto’s Board of Directors and supervise the integration at the strategic level.

Kosing adds, “For us, the acquisition of AeroVisto is more than just a step towards growth—it is specifically intended to increase our depth of added value. With the additional competence in the field of interiors, in the future we will be able to offer our customers even more comprehensive solutions, further enhancing our role as a strategic partner. Together with the existing team, we are looking forward to actively shaping the future.”

“For me, the sale of AeroVisto to Aero-Dienst isn’t like saying farewell—it’s simply the logical next step in my life’s work,” says Hermann Bauer, co-founder, managing director and COO of the AeroVisto Group, “For decades, Aero-Dienst has set the standard for reliability, quality, and core values such as loyalty, fairness, and transparency.”

Bauer continues, “These are values that have been put into practice at AeroVisto right from the start and have contributed significantly to its success. Our colleagues, customers, and partners can be sure that what we find important—excellence, customer proximity and a working environment that values the human element—will remain in the best possible hands.”

Co-founder and Managing Director & CCO AeroVisto Group Carsten Matthiesen says, “Together with Aero-Dienst we will open up new opportunities for AeroVisto, while at the same time ensuring long-term continuity in alignment with our DNA. I’m certain that this step will allow us to develop the full potential of the company and continue our corporate success story.”

“The successful conclusion of the transaction represents the start of a new chapter in the development of both companies,” explains André Ebach.

Ebach concludes, “We are delighted that both Hermann Bauer and Carsten Matthiesen will remain active in their CEO roles and continue to guide operations with 100% responsibility and commitment. That is a powerful indicator for continuity, trust and common growth.”

