FL Technics Adds 14 New Stations in Scandinavia to Increase Line Maintenance Capacity

FL Technics opened fourteen new stations across Scandinavia, expanding its line maintenance network in Northern Europe. The process took six months and resulted in the building of a wide network of stations that will serve airlines across the region.

FL Technics, part of Avia Solutions Group, is a global provider of aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) solutions,

The new stations in Norway are located at:

Ålesund (AES)

Alta (ALF)

Bodø (BOO)

Harstad/Narvik (EVE)

Kirkenes (KKN)

Kristiansand (KRS)

Svalbard (LYR)

The new stations in Sweden are located at:

Åre/Östersund (OSD)

Kiruna (KRN)

Luleå (LLA)

Malmö (MMX)

Nyköping (NYO)

Umeå (UME)

Skellefteå (SFT)

The expansion strategically increases FL Technics’ capacity to provide high-quality, reliable and timely line maintenance support to airlines across Northern Europe. This establishes proximity to key aviation hubs and reduces turnaround times.

FL Technics also serves clients through on-call stations. For example, an airline in Greenland needed urgent line maintenance support at Nuuk Airport (GOH). Within two weeks, FL Technics’ Line Maintenance team showcased their commitment to keeping fleets in the air by:

Selecting the right engineers

Sourcing the necessary tools

Planning and establishing operations

In doing so, the team once again demonstrated the company’s agility and commitment to keeping clients’ fleets in the air.

Head Commercial of Line Maintenance at FL Technics Nerijus Chormanskis said, “Expanding into Scandinavia was a natural step given the growing need for quick, reliable support in the region.”

Chormanskis continued, “In just half a year, we’ve established a network that delivers the world-class maintenance services precisely where our clients need them. We are glad that our clients appreciate it.”

This development acts as part of FL Technics’ global growth strategy, which prioritizes flexibility, rapid response and proximity to clients.