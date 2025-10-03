Deutsche Aircraft and Expleo Enter Strategic Engineering Services Agreement

Expleo has entered a new cooperation agreement to provide engineering services for Deutsche Aircraft’s aircraft program. Taking on a critical role in Deutsche Aircraft’s supply chain, the agreement designates Expleo as one of the company’s only four First Tier Suppliers.

Expleo is a long-term partner of Deutsche Aircraft that provides technology, consulting and advanced engineering services. The company received the Best Engineering Services Supplier award at the aircraft manufacturer’s annual Supplier Day in 2025.

VP Global Aerospace of Expleo Graham Younger commented, “Expleo is committed to creating a more sustainable aerospace industry. We're proud to renew our long-standing partnership with Deutsche Aircraft, an organization whose vision for more sustainable aviation reflects our own.”

Younger continued, “Expleo's proven expertise in aerospace engineering will bring operational efficiencies to Deutsche Aircraft’s programs as it sets standards in reducing the carbon footprint of air travel.”

CEO of Deutsche Aircraft Nico Neumann said, “At Deutsche Aircraft, we are committed to redefining regional aviation through innovation and digital excellence.”

Neumann added, “Our partnership with Expleo strengthens our operations by combining our vision for a greener future with Expleo’s engineering excellence. Together, we are setting new standards for operational efficiency and environmental responsibility in air travel.”