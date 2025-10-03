Air Turbine Tools Showcases 0145SSV Angle Hand Tool Series

Air Turbine Technology Inc. is highlighting its 0145SSV Angle Hand Tool Series, designed for light weight, easy maneuverability and high control.

Air Turbine Technology In. is known for its live tools and hand tool ranges, as well as for inventing the first governed high-speed turbine spindles in the world.

The 0415SSV Angle Hand Tool Series weights six ounces (0.17 kilograms) and features a patented 45° design for the handle. This allows the 0145SSV to fit into the contours of an operator’s hand, giving them increased fingertip control. This then allows for highly precise cutting with minimal fatigue, even during prolonged use.

Air Turbine Tools patented governed turbine increases CFM air flow to match load. This enables the 0145SSV to uphold its rated high speeds of 50,000 and 65,000 rpm in cut. Operators can guide the tool with a light hand.

The 0145SSV only features two moving parts and emits ultra-low vibration, due to its direct-drive air turbine motor. It requires no maintenance or lubrication, eliminating lubrication costs and oil misting from the workplace.

This design features no gears to vibrate or high frequency brushes to heat up, which reduces repair costs by doing away with common wear points.

The compact form of the 0145SSV employs 0.2 HP power to cut cleanly with 1/8-inch (three-millimeter) collet capacity tools and mounted points.

As the 0145SSV also operates under-67 dBA sound level and at a vibration level that poses no working time limit, it makes it easier for manufacturers to meet workplace safety standards while keeping operators more comfortable.

The 0145SSV functions as an ergonomic high-speed replacement for traditional pencil tools and grinders used in precision deburring and finishing applications like turbines.