Liebherr-Aerospace Expands MRO With New Building on Michigan Campus

Liebherr-Aerospace Saline, Inc. has completed its fifth expansion since 1993, adding 33,000 ft² (3,065 m²) of new building to its industrial campus in Michigan.

With the opening of this brand-new building, which joins existing structures on the campus, Liebherr-Aerospace Saline, Inc. is extending its maintenance, repair and overhaul shop services.

The company recently held an opening celebration that included guests, management and over 300 of the company’s employees. The new facility aims to help the company meet increasing demand for MRO services, especially those involving Liebherr products onboard business jets, commercial aircraft and helicopters.

The new facility supports services like the aftermarket testing, repair, overhaul and recore capacity for heat transfer equipment from Liebherr that’s installed on aircraft like:

Boeing

Airbus

Bombardier

Embraer

Mitsubishi

The expanded facility also accommodates the internal MRO process optimization of additional products, which increases capacity for MRO support for pneumatic components as well as for increases landing gear processing at the main facility.

Recognizing Liebherr-Aerospace Saline’s global success, Chief Customer Officer at Liebherr-Aerospace & Transportation SAS Alex Vlielander said, “The positive and overwhelming acceptance by our customers has allowed us to expand our offerings worldwide, thus validating our strategy to be close to our customers.”

Vlielander continued, “Furthermore, by expanding the network we are shortening the overall Turn Around Time by eliminating transportation time, cutting down on cost and lowering our carbon footprint”.

Managing Director Commercial at Liebherr-Aerospace Saline, Inc. Will Dew commented, “It is also important that we recognize the sustainable contributions of our employees. This milestone is proof of their daily contribution to our success.”

He added, “Thanks to their tireless commitment and the new local conditions that the new building provides us with, we can respond even more quickly to the growing demand from our customers and strengthen our long-term competitiveness.”