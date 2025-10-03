Rick Rogers Promoted to Vice President of Operations at Elliott Aviation

Elliott Aviation has announced that the company’s new Vice President of Operations will be Rick Rogers.

Rogers will now extend his leadership over the company’s nationwide operations, having previously been working as Elliott Aviation’s general manager since January 2024. Elliott Aviation is known for its leading MRO services.

In his new role, Rogers will oversee general managers at Elliott Aviation’s facilities in:

Atlanta (PDK)

Minneapolis (FCM)

Des Moines (DSM)

He will also keep overseeing the daily operations in Moline. He will also lead the company’s satellite shop general managers, ensuring consistency across all locations in his promotion.

“Rick’s leadership and customer-focused approach in Moline have been instrumental in building a strong culture of excellence,” said Michael Parrish, president of Elliott Aviation, “As we continue to grow, our priority is to provide customers with the same exceptional experience and our employees with the same level of engagement at every Elliott location.”

Parrish continued, “Rick’s proven track record, passion and deep industry expertise make him the right leader to ensure a consistent level of excellence across the organization, no matter the site.”

Rogers has been working in aviation and engineering for more than 25 years.

Before joining Elliott Aviation, Rogers held roles such as:

Head of program management for Comlux

Manager of programs at StandardAero

Senior positions at Associated Air Center (10 years)

Earlier in his career, Rogers also served as a mechanical engineer earlier in his career path, which helped him build a technical foundation in the aviation industry.

Elliott Aviation continues its commitment to consistency, growth and customer experience, showcased through Rogers’s promotion.