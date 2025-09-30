Lufthansa Technik and Cathay Sign Most Extensive MRO Contract in Partnership

Lufthansa Technik and the Cathay Group have sighed the largest-ever MRO contract in the longstanding partnership between the two companies.

Through 2031, Lufthansa Technik will exclusively deliver Total Component Maintenance (TCM) for the 747 and 777 fleets of Hong Kong’s flag carrier Cathay Pacific. The company will begin services for 20 Boeing 747 freighters and 52 Boeing 777 passenger aircraft in October of 2025.

As part of the new TCM agreement, Cathay will receive Lufthansa Technik’s power-by- the-hour services, which cover component repair and overhaul for 72 aircraft. Lufthansa Technik plans to manage all component-related activities, ensuring operation stability and high reliability and operational stability across Cathay Pacific’s fleet.

Designed for Cathay Pacific’s needs, the support package allows for flexibility and optimizing cost efficiency and fleet availability.

“Cathay has entrusted Lufthansa Technik with component maintenance for more than one-third of our fleet, marking a significant milestone that underscores our confidence in their technical expertise,” said Keith Brown, director of engineering at Cathay.

Brown added, “We look forward to fostering a strong and enduring collaboration that meets our fleet demands and operational priorities.”

Senior Vice President Corporate Sales Asia Pacific at Lufthansa Technik Dennis Kohr stated, “Standing here today in Hong Kong alongside our valued colleagues from Cathay to sign a contract of this scale is truly a highlight of the year for us.”

Kohr continued, “This agreement marks a new milestone in our partnership and demonstrates the confidence Cathay places in our capabilities. We are sincerely grateful for this opportunity and look forward to expanding our partnership through this unique and comprehensive maintenance support program.”